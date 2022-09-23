Coocaa TV celebrates upcoming festive season with attractive discounts and a lucky draw on its latest smart TVs and Google TVs

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/PNN): Global leading manufacturer of Smart TVs, Coocaa TV has rolled out major discount offers and a special lucky draw during this festive season starting on September 15th going till October 31st. As part of the Festive Celebrations, Coocaa TV customers get to buy their latest products - 32inch Pro Smart TV starting at Rs. 7,999 and the 40-inch at Rs. 14,499, and the Google TV range is available at Rs 26,999 for 43UHD going up to Rs 37999 for 55UHD and Rs 55999 for 65UHD.

Additionally, customers buying Cooocaa TVs during this period from either Amazon or Flipkart will be eligible for Special Lucky Draws on their respective platforms. In each of the Lucky draws, one Bumper Prize winner will win a 'Cool Car' and additional five winners will get a 32inch Coocaa Smart TV.

Sushovit Ranjan, Business Head, Coocaa TV on this occasion said, "The upcoming festive season of Dussehra and Diwali is a major occasion of celebration for the people across the country when they do festive buying of various products to rejuvenate themselves. At Coocaa, we have had the winning strategy of offering our customers latest technology products at a reasonable price range. To enhance the festive fervor for our customers further, we have come out with special festive pricing on our latest range of products and a special lucky draw with attractive prizes."



Coocaa's TVs are loaded with features such as Frameless design, Ultra HD display, "Eye Care" Technology and customized user interface for a safe and satisfying viewing experience. This festive sale provides the Indian customers an opportunity to experience the newest technology in televisions at the competetive prices.

Coocaa is a leading manufacturer of smart TV's across the world striving to serve its customers with continuous innovation and development of advanced technologies to enhance their viewing experience. It is a globally renowned brand from Skyworth and has been in existence since 2006. The product portfolio offers its wide range of affordable televisions; Coocaa dominates the open market with operations across Europe, India and Southeast Asia. Coocaa TVs are smart and trendy products that feature sleek and fun designs to meet the needs of the younger generation at a price range thats within their affordable budgets.

The brand's current portfolio in India includes, Google certified android TVs, next generation Google TVs & Coocaa's own operating system name coolita 2.0. www.coocaatv.in

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

