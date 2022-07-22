Coresonant wins Gold at AIM Global Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/ Coresonant): Coresonant won Gold Award for "Best IOT Solution" in the AIM Global Awards 2022, Las Vegas, USA.

AIM is the global industry association that connects, standardizes, and advances automatic identification technologies. Based in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, USA, AIM branches span North America, Denmark, Germany, India, Japan, China, Korea, and Russia.

AIM Global recognizes innovators of digital technologies that deliver exceptional traceability results globally.



AIM Global award is a recognition of Coresonant team's expertise in IOT & AI technologies and a reward to the team's dedication in implementing successful deliveries that create unique value to its esteemed clients.

Coresonant's smart digit port solution, PortShield, is the leading platform for AI & IOT technology implementation for many Ports & Terminals across the world.

Portshield enables effective time-bound cargo clearance with real-time visibility, reduced congestion, increased evacuation flow, and efficient utilization of the handling equipment, human resources, assets, and facilities in Ports & Terminals.

