Corning redefines tough with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today unveiled its newest glass innovation, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2. Corning continues to push the boundaries of glass by expanding its Corning® Gorilla® Glass portfolio. With a new glass composition, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 delivers improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete, the world's most abundantly engineered material, while preserving the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus.

"Smartphones are the center of our digital lives, and the requirement for exceptional scratch and drop resistance has only increased with our growing reliance on clear, damage-free displays," said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Gorilla Glass. "Surfaces matter, and rough surfaces like concrete are everywhere."

Corning's extensive research has shown that 84 per cent of consumers across three of the largest smartphone markets - China, India, and the United States - cite durability as the number one purchasing consideration behind brand itself.

"We challenged our scientists not only to create a glass composition that was durable enough to better survive drops from waist height onto rougher surfaces than asphalt, but to improve cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices," said Velasquez. "With more sophisticated and varied designs, today's smartphones are nearly 15 per cent heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10 per cent larger, than they were four years ago - increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 redefines tough for consumers and OEMs."

In lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically failed when dropped from half a meter or less. In addition, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 continued to survive drops up to two meters on a surface replicating asphalt and maintained scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate.

For more than a decade, Gorilla Glass has helped revolutionize communication and transform the mobile consumer electronics industry. With nearly half a billion global consumers yet to transition to smartphones, Gorilla Glass will continue to solve tough consumer challenges and meet the needs of current and future smartphone users.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is currently being evaluated by multiple customers and is expected to reach the market within the next few months.



Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than 8 billion devices by more than 45 major brands. Throughout the company's Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) market access platform, Corning continues its legacy of innovation with its market-leading cover glasses as well as glass and optics for semiconductor products that enhance performance, deliver new connectivity features, enable new designs, and support immersive user experiences with augmented reality and 3D sensing.

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

