Cosmetic surgery industry growing exponentially in India: Dr. Saheb Gowda Shetty

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI/PNN): From being a tool in the quest for perfection for the rich to improve the quality of life of people with visible deformities, the cosmetic surgery industry has come a long way.

As it has become more accessible and affordable due to efforts to cosmetic surgeons such as Dr Saheb Gowda Shetty, the cosmetic surgery industry has witnessed exponential growth in India in recent years.

The phenomenon of 'zoom boom' during the Covid-19 pandemic has further buoyed the industry's growth, notes Dr Shetty of Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre in Bangalore, which has been ranked as a top cosmetic surgery centre from 2015 to 2021 by TOI.

"The digital explosion during the pandemic helped a lot of people connect with specialists online and clarify doubts about the available cosmetic surgery treatments and procedures. More people are undergoing cosmetic surgery than ever before, ushering in unprecedented growth for cosmetic surgery industry," says Dr Shetty, who has an experience of over 20 years and launched the standalone cosmetic surgery centre way back in 2012, and has received several prestigious awards and accolades over the years.

Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre not only offers extensive treatments to patients but also advances education, research and innovation in the field of cosmetic medicine. With a highly experienced team of plastic surgeons and skin specialists, the centre has conducted more than 12,000 procedures such as vaser liposuction, facial augmentation, breast procedures, body shaping, laser treatments, and hair transplantation, among others in the last decade. It is also one of the few centres offering permanent solutions for Melasma and dark circles.

"One of our most popular treatments is Stitch-less Multiple Lipoma removal. We are also carrying out procedures for VaserLipo / Inmode EmbraceRF for skin tightening, Stitch-less nose reshaping, 360-degree body contouring, scarless mole removal, stitch-less sebaceous cyst removal, among others," he adds.

