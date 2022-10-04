Cosmoprof India is back with the third edition of its most coveted beauty showcase

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cosmoprof India, the ideal B2B event for the fast-growing and rapidly evolving beauty market scape in India is back with the third edition of its most coveted showcase from October 6 to 8, 2022 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, a stunning landmark for India, in a prime location for business.

Cosmoprof India represents one of the destinations of the Cosmoprof network, a 360° worldwide platform for the international Beauty community. Thanks to its exhibitions - Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna in Italy, Cosmoprof Asia Special Edition in Singapore, Cosmoprof India in Mumbai, Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas, and Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN in Bangkok, the Cosmoprof platform offers exclusive business tools and new networking opportunities to over 500,000 professionals and 10,000 exhibitors worldwide.

Cosmoprof India 2022 will attract local and international players, representing Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, and other neighbouring countries. For this highly anticipated 2022 edition, a grand showcase of over 300 renowned brands, both homegrown & international, will be held over an expansive exhibition area of up to 10,500 square meters. Among the top exhibitors already confirmed are Colorbar, Freedom Perfumes, Floressence Perfumes, Streamline Services, Beauty Essentials, Marc Furnitures, Biosols, Bryan and Candy, JK Lifestyle, Ancorotti Cosmetics, Regi, BKolor Cosmetics, Bespoke Cosmetics, Pragati Glass, Piramal Glass, Mahika Pack, Wonder Products, Harman Packaging, and many others. Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will present 15 Italian companies in a dedicated area. Investment NSW is bringing some of Australia's most innovative and amazing brands from the Skincare, Wellness and Nutraceuticals industry with 9 exhibiting companies at Cosmoprof India 2022.

Organized by BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets in India, Cosmoprof India offers attendees a high-performing experience, with exclusive access to brand-new proposals from leading brands, original trends and market research, live demos, and avant-garde beauty treatments, all under one roof.

"Cosmoprof is the ideal business partner for all players interested in new opportunities in the key markets worldwide. Thanks to its exclusive business tools and its highly performing initiatives, Cosmoprof India, the event specifically adapted to the Indian market, is becoming a reference point for stakeholders year after year. Cosmoprof India 2022, for the first time in conjunction with Cosmopack India, will provide a unique overview of new launches and avant-garde innovations presented by both finished product brands and companies of the supply chain," highlights Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere Group, adding, "We are looking forward to meeting our international community in Mumbai, accompanying them in a privileged journey to explore the evolution of beauty in the region."

Speaking about the latest edition of Cosmoprof India, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, added, "After last year's incredible success, we are thrilled to host the 2022 edition of Cosmoprof India, at an even larger scale with an expected participation of over 300 companies from the beauty and nutraceutical sector. Through this expo, we provide a far-reaching platform for exhibitors to present their major breakthroughs and success stories. This edition also marks the debut of Cosmopack India, a B2B show for the beauty supply chain which will host international and domestic companies from raw materials & labs to private label, contract manufacturing, and packaging. The co-location of Cosmoprof India and Cosmopack India intertwines perfectly well to create profitable synergies, facilitating the connection between suppliers and brand companies."

While Cosmoprof India represents a new opportunity for brands of finished products, especially for Perfumery, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Beauty & Spa, Hair Care, Nail and Accessories, Cosmopack India will be fully dedicated to the entire supply chain of the cosmetics industry: Raw Materials & Lab, Contract and Private Label Manufacturing, and Packaging.

Retailers, Brands, and Salons & Spas from leading international companies will attend Cosmoprof and Cosmopack India. Expected among them are Amazon, Aditya Birla Group, Amway, Bajaj Consumer, Big Basket, Biotique, CavinKare, Dabur New U, Emami, Enrich Salons, Faces Canada, Flipkart, Future Consumer Group, Godrej Consumer Products, Health & Glow, Hindustan Unilever, House of Masaba, ITC Limited, Jean-Claude Biguine Salon & Spa, Kama Ayurveda, Kaya Limited, Lakme Lever, Lifestyle, L'Oreal India, Lotus Herbals, Mamaearth, Marico, MyGlamm, Myntra Jabong India, Naturals Salon, Netmeds, Nykaa, Patanjali, Pharmeasy, Plum, Purplle, Reliance Industries, Sephora, Shoppers Stop, Sugar Cosmetics, Tata CLiQ, The Moms Co., Toni & Guy, Urban Company, Wow Skin, YLG, and many more.

The attendees at this event can look forward to more such industry insights and latest innovations from speakers and dignitaries, such as Nihir Parikh, CEO NykaaMan, Nykaa: Rajiv Nair, Group CEO, Kaya Limited; Suyash Saraf, Co-founder, Dot & Key; Aniket Gandhi, Director, R&D, Personal Care (Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics), Unilever; Vikram Bhatt, Founder, Enrich; Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakme Lever; Vikas Lachhwani, Director & Co-founder, mCaffeine; CK Kumaravel, CEO, Naturals Salon and Spa; Samir Srivastav, CEO, Jean Claude Biguine; Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, Wow Skin; Dipin Kamal Passi, Jt. Managing Director, Lotus Herbals; Manish Taneja, Director & Co-founder, Purplle; Dharmarajan K., Chief Business Officer - Beauty, Tata CLiQ; Krishna Jha, General Manager & Category Head at Sephora; Apoorv Upadhyay, Category Head, PharmEasy among many other attendees.

They will be seen participating in curated sessions in the form of roundtable discussions, business-oriented seminars, trends forecasts, and market analysis at CosmoTalks, which gathers top experts in the beauty industry to stay up to date on the latest trends and insights. The attendees can also look forward to Cosmo Onstage - an area dedicated to live shows and demo sessions presented by Cosmoprof India exhibitors, bringing inventive beauty technologies and new launches to life from both local distributors and international players.

In addition to the three-day exhibition, the Cosmoprof India Awards, a special project of the Cosmoprof network curated by the international trend agency BEAUTYSTREAMS, will celebrate the best products, designs, and innovations of Cosmoprof and Cosmopack India. A prestigious jury of experts from all over the world will select the best in beauty in India among the exhibitors of the 2022 edition. The Awards Ceremony will be held on October 6th from 7.00 pm onwards at the Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai and will see attendance by exhibitors, VIP buyers, bloggers, influencers, speakers, beauty & fashion media, and industry veterans. The event will be a soiree of Cosmoprof India along with Colorbar - Makeup Partner, Beauty Garage - Hair Partner and Vaishali S - Couture Partner, who will launch their new collections.



Cosmetic Market in India

The beauty market in India is inching to breach the pre-pandemic levels in 2022. According to recent research by EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL, from April 2021 to April 2022 local market registered a strong digital push, with e-commerce beauty sales growing at 15%. 2022 sees consumers returning to physical stores, especially to prestige and premium beauty stores.

India is estimated to be the 6th largest skincare market in the world, but it is still dominated by mass and masstige, so the growth rates of prestige beauty reveal that local consumers are looking for something different. They are experimenting with new products and treatments, they are well-informed and more attuned to international brands, so they are looking for more selective products.

Euromonitor registered an increase of 17.2% in the prestige beauty market in India during 2021. Premium skincare was the strongest category (USD 183m, +13% when compared to pre-pandemic data), while make-up reached a value of USD 94m (+8,5% when compared to 2019). Fragrances saw the greatest growth in 2021, rising 22.9% to USD 148m, but it remained below 2019 data. In the next months, prestige beauty in India is therefore expected to pass through further changes and new growth.

For further information, www.cosmoprofindia.com.

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture, and boasts one of the most advanced exhibition centres in the world. BolognaFiere Group manages three exhibition centres (Bologna, Modena, and Ferrara) with an exhibition portfolio of over 80 events in Italy and abroad. BolognaFiere Group consists of several companies that offer an extensive range of event services and provide companies with all of the specialised services and promotional activities needed to successfully participate in its exhibitions.

BolognaFiere Cosmoprof is the organizer of Cosmoprof events worldwide. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2022 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 220.000 attendees from 144 countries in the world, and over 2,700 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, Singapore, and Bangkok (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, Cosmoprof Asia, and Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN.) The Cosmoprof platform is reinforcing its influence as well in Europe with the Beauty Forum format, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we host over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai.

For further details, please visit: www.informamarkets.com/en/regions/asia/India.html.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

