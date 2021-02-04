Cosmoprof India to be held in Mumbai from October 28- 30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI/PR Newswire): Cosmoprof India, the Cosmoprof event dedicated to the beauty market of the Indian peninsula, will return to welcome companies and operators in Mumbai, from October 28th - 30th, 2021, at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Center.

The exhibition, organized by Informa Markets in India and BolognaFiere Group, is a platform for stakeholders interested in the economic evolution of beauty and cosmetics sector in the country. The show represents a new opportunity; both for brands of finished products, especially for Cosmetics & Toiletries, Beauty Salon, Hair, Nail and Accessories, and for the supply chain, with the leaders in raw materials and ingredients, contract manufacturing and private labels, applicators, primary and secondary packaging.

The prestige of the Cosmoprof brand helps to attract highly reputed companies and buyers, as showcased by the impressive results of the 2019 edition, with 237 exhibitors from 23 countries and 7,429 operators from 48 countries.



"The complexity and importance of the Indian market have found the most suitable interpreter in the international Cosmoprof format," - underlines Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere. - "Cosmoprof India offers an overview of the entire industry, from the supply chain to the finished product brands, facilitating relations and updates among the leading players in the sector, both local and international. We are proud to play a leading role in India: our goal is to organize a highly performing 2021 edition, offering our community new opportunities in one of the most promising markets for the cosmetic sector."

Speaking on the announcement of Cosmoprof India 2021, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets In India said, "We are thrilled to bring back Cosmoprof India this year in its 2nd edition in the month of October 2021. The COVID-19 situation has presented a constantly changing situation for exhibitions organisers as well as the beauty and cosmetic industry across the globe. We believe holding this show in the last quarter of the year will have a significant impact in bringing about a resurgence of the beauty and cosmetics industry. It will allow enough time for normality and confidence to return to

the marketplace especially with the recent news on the arrival of vaccines in India, ease travel restrictions, and provide better and safe conditions for exhibitors and visitors to participate. We look forward to offering the same outstanding experience and business that our stakeholders have always come to expect from the much reputed and celebrated Cosmoprof India which is a 360° platform for the domestic and international beauty community."

For further information, please visit https://cosmoprofindia.com/

