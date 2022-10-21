Costa Coffee unveils CostaWaliDiwali campaign in collaboration with artist Christina Furtado

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adding to the Diwali merriment, Costa Coffee, Coca-Cola's leading player in the commercial beverage categories in India, has unveiled its festive campaign CostaWaliDiwali. The new campaign is as innovative as it is heartwarming, and is aimed at connecting with young coffee enthusiasts in the country. CostaWaliDiwali seeks to encourage its audiences to come together to celebrate this festive season, by bonding over light-hearted moments with a cup of coffee.



Costa Coffee as part of the campaign will be collaborating with artist Christina Furtado, famously known as '_potatoface_'. Through this collaboration, artist Christina Furtado, the face behind the popular social media sensation PotatoFace, has been roped in to design a digital mini-series and Costa cups in line with the festive spirit. The series of digital videos depict the joy of celebrating Diwali with loved ones. With a splash of vibrant colours and relatable animated scenarios, Furtado will also be designing limited-edition festive coffee cups. The creatives represent Costa Coffee's vision of delivering imaginatively crafted coffee experiences.



Commenting on the new campaign, Vinay Nair, General Manager, India & Emerging Markets, Costa Coffee, said, "At Costa Coffee, we aim to identify varying occasions in India, as the country is a melting pot when it comes to culture and traditions. For generations, coffee has been a reason for people to come together and mingle. We are deeply rooted in the Indian community and believe Diwali to be the perfect time to bond with loved ones and relive fond traditions. A uniquely creative collaboration with Christina Furtado is a testament to our vision of establishing a unique Costa Diwali tradition while engaging with our consumers while they reminisce nostalgic festive memories."



Creative partner, Christina Furtado, said, "Growing up in India, I have always been mesmerised with Diwali and collaborating with Costa Coffee, my favourite coffee brand, is a dream come true. Not only that my Diwali design is featured on Costa Coffee cups pan India, but we are also inspiring our audience to reminisce precious memories of Diwali through the IG short reels mini-series. This project with Costa Coffee has been an emotional and nostalgic ride. I am glad we that are able to strike a chord with millions of people across the country. This campaign will forever be close to my heart."



Costa Coffee continues to handcraft the finest quality coffee for the Indian market. The brand has been expanding its cafe footprint in India, focusing on high-streets, malls & airports, and aims to further expand its reach to a pan-India presence by 2025.



- Ep1: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cj5OZnBD8Ao/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link



- Ep 2: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjxRBWTjfuz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

- Ep 3: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjpbTM2j6_1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high-quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products - Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Fanta Apple Delite, Limca, Limca Sportz, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country, with Thums Up and Sprite being the top two selling sparkling beverages.



The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives under World Without Waste, Fruit Circular Economy, water stewardship, women empowerment, and many others. For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com.

Christina, aka @potatoface_ is a stellar animator, illustrator, and content creator. She is also a strong believer in spreading joy and nostalgia through her content.



After pursuing her bachelors in Mechanical Engineering and Masters in Supply Chain management, Christina thought it was time to follow her passion. She worked in the corporate world for few years but always thought something was missing. During COVID when Christina was laid off of her job, she decided to seize the moment and learn illustration and animation. She watched as many videos as she could on YouTube and taught herself.



Her content covers a wide genre, ranging from comedy videos to the ones that take us back in time and make us admire the beauty of simple things. She gathers all of her childhood memories and makes beautiful montages for people to watch.



With everything that's been happening in the world, we often forget those beautiful nostalgic moments that once brought us immense joy. Her idea behind her content was to create a virtual time machine that would take the viewers back to those good old days. A sweet escape from all the chaos.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

