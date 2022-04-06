Cosy Box, straight from Cannes Film Festival debuts in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): At Cannes Film Festival, a place where celebrity and fashion intersect is a thriving niche for the culinary arts. Tucked away amid the red carpet fanfare is Cosy Box - the film festival's official food partner founded by Jean Bernard Fernandez-Vesini in 2008, and meant as a showcase for luxury brands like Degrisogono, Arman De Brignac, Gucci, and more for the discerning aesthete.

Continuing in a tradition of French feasting, the most seasoned restaurateurs of Delhi, Akshay Anand & Aashish Begwani have joined hands with JB and are all set to introduce Cosy Box first-ever international chapter in One Golden Mile, is Delhi's very own Cosy Box. An ode to the capital's regal roots that draws on themes of glamorous excess.

In India, Cosy Box will be driven by Akshay Anand & Aashish Begwani who has been instrumental in leading the charge to diversify India's Nightlife with Toy Room by Pacha & Ophelia at Ashoka hotel. Both these places paved the way of new standards in food & dining scene, and with Cosy Box, the scenario of Delhi's Nightlife is going to get bigger, and We are sure that Cosy Box will be among the popular destinations in India.

Akshay Anand, Co-founder Cosy Box says "Our vision is to redefine the food & nightlife space of India by bringing the Cannes brand 'Cosy Box" into India. The Indians today are much exposed and they travel all around the world for the finest of Experiences, Our endeavour is to bring the same, infact much upscale experience in terms of food innovations, indulgent cocktails and the concepts to India that enriches our Industry in India as the whole and People get the most desired experience in India itself. I bet, Cosy box will be the game changer."

Spread out over 7500 square feet a jade-tiled patio replete with sun umbrellas wraps around the main dining area. Festooned with verdant greens this space allows for ease of movement - and a Turkish flambe trolley - for food to be enjoyed as spectacle.

Inside, glossy marble and rose archways set the tone for little pockets of intrigue. Lights echoes off chrome accents, while plush seating allow guests to really tuck into an evening (or afternoon) of revelry.

A slick, modern bar is roomy enough to wait while we prep your table with a menu to match. Culled to perfection, the drinks menu caters to the seasoned drinker through to the young millennial.

You will find old favourites like the Paloma Negra to a special Cosy trademark: A candy bar with candy-flavored shots...our homage to eternal youth. We spare no expense on authenticity. Expert chefs and Mixologists helm a well-rounded global food and drinks menu with a core focus on Mediterranean, European, Oriental, and modern Indian cuisines.

Here, community-style meals encourage sharing fare around the table. On the 'cosy plate' you'll find bite-sized servings of seafood and seasonal vegetables grilled live - on Japanese open-fire robata grills. The smokiness of charred food is layered with tequila and mezcal (barrel-aged agave tincture) straight from Mexico, in the country's largest collection of liquor of the moment.



Signature glasses topped with tequila or Flavored Soda's, are emblazoned with 'field notes' from the bar: "Be your own muse" in lipstick red on martini glasses - a heady pair fit for boozy evenings.

The Cosy experience is rife with good music, good food, and the greatest set of people we can't wait to host. Welcome

Room Notes Cosy Box

The Cosy Cozy

The Cosy Pavilion is a tucked away respite. Here the conversation is leisurely; ideas (and food) fresh. A cosy setting to house intimate chats and pop-ups on art, culture and everything in between, The Pavilion aims to nourish the potency of Big Ideas™. A white-glove experience with food to match, this exclusive section within Cosy Box is meant for business meetings, fashion + art travelling shops, creative talks, and anything else in need of an intimate space for a discerning audience.

Needless to say, expect an endless pour of single malt whiskey, Scotch, and wine curated to suit the theme of the event. The cigars will be Cuban, the delicacies suited to palates and people with an appreciation for fine things. Expect this to be a sanctuary where forward-thinkers get to lavish time on pursuits that spark joy.

The Cosy Cloud

Building upon our commitment to cosy settings, the terrace is our largest space on the premises that can house comfortably a party of two hundred. The sunsets here are a work of art: Painterly hues of burnt sienna and blue appear daily. We recommend a sundowner, bringing the day to a lull over tall pours of mezcal and Instagrammable desserts.

The decor changes seasonally to keep things fresh, but strings of light and verdant greens remain aplenty throughout. Lunch is served light and farm fresh. Plus, high tea with a selection of coffee, tea, and snacks from a warm blend of Turkish spices through to flowerings teas that spell spring. The evenings ease into energetic nights filled with lively music, accompanied by an extensive dinner, drinks, and dessert menu in keeping with the brand's ethos of infinites possibilities under one cosy roof.

The Cosy Expansion - Cosy Box - the brand aims to take the Cosy Box Party & Food culture to other Metros as well. With its First outlet at South Delhi's most posh and exclusive area, Cosy Box already aims for their other address in Mumbai & other Metros.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

