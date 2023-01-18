Could USD 16m Big Eyes Coin Presales Outperform Filecoin and Tezos as Crypto Winter Comes to an End?

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/ATK): As all crypto investors know, the recent period has seen a harsh winter for the crypto industry. The past year has been a difficult one, with meteoric crashes amongst household names like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin was at USD 47,827.31 at the start of January 2022 and is now at USD 21,105,35, more than 50 per cent decrease. The concern is that this crypto winter is becoming an ice age and there are worries that the industry will never recover.

However, the success of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presales, surpassing the historic rise of Filecoin (FIL) and Tezos (XTZ), indicate something different; the market is making a comeback and investors are excited again about the profitability of these new coins.

Filecoin The Formidable Forerunner

The greatest presale on record is held by Filecoin, an open-sourced and decentralised file storage network backed by a blockchain, with transactions made using FIL, its native currency.

During its first presale phase, the coin raised USD 52 million, and during ICO, it raised a whopping USD 205 million. Filecoin initially sold on presale starting at USD 1, increasing to USD 5, with the price jumping to an all-time high of USD 236 after its launch in April of 2021. Clearly this coin was hugely profitable for opportunistic buyers who were able to spot the rising star during presale. Even as the bear market began, prices hovered above USD 5 for a long time, making presale investors profitable even amongst the crash.

Whilst Filecoin maintains the record for presale success, Big Eyes Coin is fast approaching and has the potential to overtake, emphasising the importance of buying now whilst it is still in the ninth session of presale.

Tezos' Presale Success

The previous owner of the presale record is Tezos, a blockchain network based on smart contracts (similar to Ethereum). This crypto offers an advanced infrastructure with the aim of evolving and improving over time, saving the user and project itself, from the dangers of a hard fork.

In 2017 during its presale, Tezos raised a total of USD 232 million after just two weeks. The creators of the coin didn't put a cap on the number of tokens sold, and subsequently sold huge amounts made up of 65,627 Bitcoin and 361,122 Ethereum.

With presale investors still in profit, the success of its presale makes it a significant indicator of the profitability of new coins like Big Eyes Coin. As the growth of Big Eyes rapidly approaches the success of Tezos, it is clear that these fast-moving coins are most profitable and successful during presale. When investing is safest and profits are assured.



Big Eyes is Making a Splash

One of the new names on the market, Big Eyes Coin is a hugely popular meme coin debuting on the Ethereum platform. The project aims to create wealth using DeFi and provide its customers with practical utilities. The initiative has already raised more than 16 million dollars, and is already in phase nine of presale, suggesting a trajectory that is soon to outperform Filecoin and Tezos.

Big Eyes Coin will profit from the marketing clout of the meme coin, the advantages of DeFi, and the popularity of its NFTs. By integrating money into the ecosystem and improving accessibility, the token hopes to increase the use of DeFi. These combined characteristics will boost Big Eyes sales and profit and cryptocurrency experts expect the meme coin to excel throughout presale and after launch.

Whilst we have seen coins post-launch suffer during the crypto winter, investors in presale have often made significant profits. Filecoin and Tezos are proof of this and truly demonstrate the strength and safety of presales. As the market begins to boom once again, Big Eyes Coin is looking to be astronomical in its rise, with attractive offers like the 200% bonus using code LAUNCHBIGEYES200, and impressive charity-conscious wallets. Surely this can give hope to the thawing of the crypto winter with the promise of Big Eyes Coin generating enormous gains over time.



In order to bring the launch ahead, use code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to receive a HUGE 200 per cent BONUS bringing our launch closer!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

