Country Chicken Company sets its goal be the numero uno through its fast track growth

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Country Chicken Company (CCC), a fast-growing player in the retail meat industry, driven by the concept of 'hygiene and experiential stores' has firmed up plans to expand and grow the market. With a target of earning Rs. 200 cr revenues in the next two years, the company is implementing an ambitious plan to set up 65 outlets in 6 cities and be present in 900 supermarkets. At present, it has 12 operational stores and 8 in the offing.

The confidence springs from significant achievements within a year of the launch of the company. The biggest was to launch the world's first-ever, experiential, odourless retail outlet in Hyderabad.

"Our innovative concept of creating a store that appeals to kids and mothers alike has received a tremendous response from customers", said G Saikesh Goud, Founder-CEO, Country Chicken Co.

The team has grown from 10 to 150. The farmers base expanded to 15,000 and customers served reached 17,000 and operational profitability was demonstrated. The company is betting big on its commitment to providing the highest quality chicken and customer satisfaction to drive growth. The operations of Country Chicken Co got a fillip with the launch of the flagship store in Pragathi Nagar in its very first quarter. It was inaugurated by the Telangana State Minister Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Mr Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Very quickly, word spread and the company received 300 franchisee requests in just a month. Of these 11 deals for Hyderabad have been finalised. The outlets strive to bring the best Natu Kodi Chicken to the consumers plate. The company attracted national and global attention too. It was honoured to represent the Indian meat ecosystem at the Dubai expo, where it received recognition and support from prominent figures such as Union Minister, Mr Anurag Thakur, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K Stalin, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Research Centre for Meat (ICAR-NRCM) recognised and felicitated the Country Chicken Co for revolutionising the country chicken and retail meat store segment.

Branding & Express Stores



As part of its diversification and branding, the company launched the innovative 'Express Store' in KPBH Colony. It generated Rs. 13 lakh revenue in its first week of operations itself.

Additionally, the company unveiled its third experiential store in Manikonda, with the inauguration attended by the minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Principal Secretary, J. S. Ranjan, MLA's - Vivekananda and Prakash Gowd. The Natu Kodi Brand Country Chicken Co. has truly made its mark on the industry.

This success reinforced the popularity of the brand in the city, leading to the opening of the third store in Kothapet. In efforts to build on the goodwill, the team worked on strengthening the brand and gaining a strong foothold in the competitive market. Consequently, emphasis was laid on exponentially increasing brand awareness and reaching out to new customers through various marketing campaigns and strategies. The company leveraged its longstanding partnership with Kotayya, a noted name to raise the bar in the offerings of Natu Kodi chicken. All the chicken are sourced from farms owned by him and ensure consistent quality.

Over the past year, Country Chicken has established itself as a profitable and thriving enterprise. In addition to the Natu Kodi speciality, it expanded its offerings to include a range of products such as pickles, quail birds, young warriors, turkey, brown eggs, and country eggs.

Recently, the company executives met Narendra Singh Tomar, the Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers. He was highly impressed with the brand's concept, which aims to improve the welfare of farmers, and expressed his appreciation.

The company wants to be a game changer in the retail meat industry, offering customers a unique, odourless shopping experience, and supporting the growth of farmers across the country.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

