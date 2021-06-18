COVID-19 Care: MOURI Tech develops National Emergency Response Team (ERT) - Launches an App to monitor the mental well-being of its employees

Hyderabad, Telangana [India], June 18 (ANI/PNN): MOURI Tech announced well-being services for its employees to deal with health challenges thrown by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has enhanced its health policy package to offer immediate financial help to employees contracted or recovering from COVID. Now COVID-related medical treatments are covered under group employee insurance and all the 3,500+ employees are covered under the same.

To handle the global crisis, Company's Crisis Management Team (CMT) monitors and responds to the situation. The CMT will also keep a track of the employees who are still recovering and need any kind of support. With its focus on India operations, MOURI Tech's CMT has formed a National Emergency Response Team (ERT), a group of MOURI volunteers who assist its employees for various emergencies in medical, mental, and emotional situations.

Regular sessions will be organized for mental well-being and emotional wellness. This group works 24x7 across the nation to support employees who are working remotely. ERT Mobile App is also launched to track employees' health situation and to provide required assistance on a proactive basis. Currently, more than 200 employees are volunteering through ERT and have helped many employees and their families.

On this development Srini Sandaka, CTO- MOURI Tech, said, "Following to our 'Employee First. Customer Foremost' philosophy, we stand with our employees and their families and do utmost care in these tough times that the world is witnessing. Financial and emotional support for our people is our top priority, and our ERT team reflects empathy; that's one of our core values."



The company has already started a nationwide vaccination drive few days back for its 3500+ employees and their spouses across its offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vizag and Kolhapur. The company is also assisting employees who are residing in other cities. Keeping the severity of the situation in mind, the company has extended the 'Work from Anywhere' option till the end of this year. By doing so company encourages social measures and safety to its employees and their families. IT operations & governance models have been installed to support operations and ensure quality and timely delivery to its global clients.

Established in year 2005, MOURI Tech has evolved into a trusted global enterprise solution provider to its customers, helping them transform to an intelligent enterprise. Its customer base includes several fortune 500 companies and from various industries across the globe.

Headquartered in Dallas Texas USA, MOURI Tech has offices across five continents, with delivery COE and innovation centres in India. With a strong employee presence of 3500+ globally, and CMMI, ISO and PCI certified, MOURI Tech has wide range of IT services, solutions, and qualified/ patented products to cater to digital needs of the businesses of today and tomorrow.

