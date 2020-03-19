COVID-19: IndiGo cancels Chandigarh-Dubai flights till March 30

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): India's largest carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced a suspension of its flights between Chandigarh to Dubai till March 30 in view of coronavirus outbreak.

"Our flight IndiGo 6E 55 (Chandigarh to Dubai) stands cancelled till March 30 and flight IndiGo 6E 56 (Chandigarh to Dubai) stands cancelled till March 29 due to coronavirus outbreak," the IndiGo tweeted.

The airline has grounded about 16 planes out of its total fleet of 260 aircraft and is asking the employees to take 10 to 20 per cent salary cuts as it grapples with the impact of coronavirus on domestic and international flights.



"Governments across the globe have issued travel advisories which have resulted in a virtual shutdown of all our international flights," said an airline official on Thursday.



"Domestic bookings too are down around 20 per cent and it is not clear that the situation will not get worse before it gets better. With the precipitous drop in revenues, the very survival of airline industry is at stake," said the official.



IndiGo currently has nearly 48 per cent share in the domestic aviation market and nearly 11 per cent in the international traffic to and from India. (ANI)

