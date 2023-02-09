CPI demands White Paper on State finances from Andhra govt

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that the state government of Andhra Pradesh release a White Paper on the State's finances, debts and interest payments.

In a statement, K Ramakrishna, Secretary, CPI, said the total outstanding liabilities had reached Rs 4.42 lakh crore as per the statement made by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Parliament.

However, State Finance (debt) Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that Andhra's debt is only Rs 1.35 lakh crore.



According to the statement from K Ramakrishna, economists and experts have made it clear that the debt will be around Rs 10 lakh crore if it included the debts incurred by various corporations.

Ramakrishna also said that there is no situation to pay salaries to the employees on the first date of every month while incurring so much debt.

"Pensioners are also facing difficulties as pension payment is not paid properly every month," he added.

Ramakrishna further said that the Jaganmohan Reddy government should reveal the truth about the original AP payments by releasing a White Paper on finances, debts and interest payments. (ANI)

