CPP installs tallest FRP stack liner for Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company, BIFPCL

Tackling emissions from the thermal power sector in India is an important priority for achieving India's energy transition goals. Towards this, flue gas desulphurization (FGD) technology is expected to play a significant role.

In a move towards creating a sustainable impact, Chemical Process Piping (CPP), a sixty-year-old and India's premiere industrial piping solutions company that pioneers in manufacturing GRP and FRP-based pipes has announced the implementation of FRP stack in the FGD plant set up by BIFPCL - Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Ltd, which is a joint venture of 50:50 sharing by India state-owned National Thermal Power Corp and Bangladesh Power Development Board. With the ongoing domestic and international projects, CPP is eyeing to reach Rs 300 crores annual turnover by 2024 which is first in the FRP sector for a pureplay FRP Piping company.

CPP has successfully completed phase I of this Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant project with BHEL and Simplex in Bangladesh. CPP becomes the first mover in the segment to achieve this feat of building an 800 ft FRP stack for a 1,320 MW coal-fired power station in Rampal, Bangladesh. CPP is the first FRP manufacturer in this part of the world to utilize Vertical Winding technology to filament wind the FRP stack for their project in Bangladesh. The project is an environmentally friendly supercritical technology-based thermal power plant.

Vijay Rajpurohit, Managing Director, Chemical Process Piping (CPP) shared, "Stack Liner manufacture using FRP for FGD Coal-fired power plants (Super: FGD - Flue Gas DeSulphurisation) is the preferred solution world over. The reason being that it is manufactured from a single material thus making it an extremely low maintenance proposition. Add to that, the time-tested qualities of FRP give it the perfect construction characteristics for a highly corrosive industrial chimney. With the Make in India initiative, Indian FRP manufacturers are in a position to bring in foreign exchange and boost the economy." The company unveiled a white paper at the 6th Flue Gas Desulphurization Conference held in Delhi on July 19, 2022. The white paper threw light on the usage of FRP stacks for FGD plants and why using FRP is the low-cost and durable alternative to traditional metal liners in concrete stacks.

CPP has several first to its name, like installing a 50 Km Fire water network for Petronas and for installing the largest FRP Cooling water line for a Nickel mine in Caledonia. As market leaders in GRP, FRP, GRE for close to six decades, CPP's market share for FRP piping in Chlor - Alkali membrane cell plants is over 90 per cent in India. Similarly, for the Soda ash plants, it is over 80 percent market share. Further, the company has supplied FRP piping to over 25 desalination plants globally. The Chemical industry contributes 40 per cent of its revenues while the rest of the markets bring in the remaining 60 per cent in aggregate. Chemical Process Piping CPP, is today one of the global leaders in the field of design, manufacture and installation of FRP, GRE and thermoplastic lined FRP pipes and fittings.



CPP has been 'Making in India' for over 60 years and serving the global markets even before the concept was popularized by the GOI. The company is the largest exporter of FRP products from India. "The stack liners made from FRP are of a single material construction unlike Steel lined with Borosilicate bricks or high-grade alloy. This makes FRP the most suited material without the issues that crop up when using dual materials. Borosilicate liners have joints on each brick thus thousands of joints make it vulnerable over time. Whereas FRP Stack liners are filament wound as one piece segments which are joined on site making it leak-proof," shares Vijay Rajpurohit, CPP.

The Bangladesh project demanded a make-shift manufacturing facility which was another feat the company achieved. While speaking about how FRP can help reduce the construction cost while enabling safety and durability he further adds, "CPP is equipped to manufacture large FRP Stack liners at site thus eliminating local transportation issues. Also, size is no more a limitation now. Production cycle times are very short thereby CPP can take up multiple projects at the same time. Installation of FRP Stack liners takes a fraction of the time. There is also no need for heavy lifting and shifting due its lightweight compared to steel."

CPP products are exported to countries like Germany, Singapore, the USA, France, Finland, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Canada etc. The core industries CPP caters to are Power, Desalination, Chemical, Oil & Gas, and Metallurgy.

Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd (CPP) is one of the world's largest in the field of design, manufacturing and installation of FRP/GRP, GRE and Thermoplastic lined FRP/GRP Pipes and Fittings for the Water, Power (FGD Systems, Cooling Water lines, Desalination), Chemical, Metallurgy, Oil & Gas Industries. A two-man unit started by B. S. Rajpurohit way back in 1964 has grown up into a well-diversified multi-product company. B.S. Rajpurohit was born in 1938 in a small village in Rajasthan. CPP are the market leader in GRP, FRP, GRE for over five decades.

