New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/SRV Media): Today, educational institutes like Cranfield University, UK, have various MSc and Management courses to benefit every aspiring student.

The university has more than 100 courses, full-time and part-time, which cover a broad range of subjects where graduates can go on to help solve the big issues facing society, from decarbonizing transport systems to delivering more sustainable industrial processes.

Cranfield University, set in the heart of the UK's Cambridge, Milton Keynes, Oxford arc, focuses on attracting students and faculty worldwide to learn in the best environment. Cranfield offers courses around diverse fields including Aerospace, Defence and Security, Environment and Agrifood, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Transport Systems and Water, alongside Leadership and Management.

The courses offered at Cranfield University addresses real-world issues including, sustainable aviation, aircraft safety, advanced automotive technology and sustainable digital manufacturing. These unique programs like the MSc in Global Product Development and Management prepare students for the real world and help them achieve their future career aspirations.



To provide quality education the university is equipped with specialist courses and experienced faculty alongside unique and world-class infrastructure to support the goal. The university has highly equipped labs for courses like Applied Artificial Intelligence and Robotics where these advanced skills are needed in the increasingly digitized world. MScs in Maintenance Engineering and Asset Management and Engineering and Management of Manufacturing System are courses that teach industry relevant skills and create the ability and confidence in students to grab global opportunities in engineering.

Cranfield's leading Aerospace Integration Research Centre, which is beneficial for students undertaking courses in aviation, has unique laboratories including autonomous systems and robotics. Cranfield University understands the importance of the industry relevant courses it provides and is proud of the diversity of their student cohorts where they join from around the world. In graduating from Cranfield University students join a 65,000 strong global alumni network with many regional alumni chapters where alumni support each other throughout their careers.

Along with the taught postgraduate courses, Cranfield also provides research degrees in various fields. Along with research study, students can be a part of research projects carried out by groups and businesses who wish to address specific needs of the society. 81% of research done in Cranfield is rated as world-leading or excellent by the Research Excellence Framework. The research done at the university leads to the development of new products and solutions that can help benefit society around the world.

Cranfield has been educating aspiring Indians since the 1950s. It provides education and has links with industry including TATA and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. A student from Cranfield graduates with a practical skillset and the zest to become a future leader in technology and management, prepared to tackle the key issues facing society.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

