Cranfield University's Global Product Development and Management MSc: Helping to shape the future of service and manufacturing industries

Cranfield University, one of the renowned universities in the United Kingdom for management studies, offers an MSc in Global Product Development and Management to allow students to explore and tackle the challenges in intelligent, sustainable, and international product development against the backdrop of a complex global scenario.

The programme is designed for mid-career professionals, career changers and internationally-focused graduates, who aim to enhance their careers at a global level. It also provides a scope for learning advanced techniques around integral product development at multitudinous levels, to develop an international understanding of global manufacturing and service.

The MSc in Global Product Development and Management is a one-year, full-time programme that supports business leaders to acknowledge the growing demands of modernised global markets. It also offers two to five years of part-time options to working professionals; providing them with a flexible study opportunity while being engaged in work.

Part-time students are required to attend four modules a year at the university itself and these modules are taught within a span of one week, with assessments in the form of both examinations and assignments.



The MSc in Global Product Development and Management features a mix of specialised modules covering design, technology and prototyping; operations management; lean product development; design-driven innovation processes; general management; enterprise modelling; digital engineering and supply chain management. The modules have been developed in tandem with industry experts to address the needs of the business and industry while offering an enhanced learning experience to the students.

To provide the basic foundational and applied knowledge, the course is carried out in the form of 40 per cent taught modules, 40 per cent individual projects and 20 per cent group projects (a dissertation for part-time students). There are eight assessed modules. For the individual project, students can select their own area to work on in consultation with the course director. In the group project, part-time students prepare a dissertation on an agreed topic. These group projects receive immense support from external organisations, meaning students studying in Cranfield enjoy a high degree of success when it comes to securing employment.



Cranfield University's MSc in Global Product Development and Management programme is accredited by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), the Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS), the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) and the Institution of Engineering Designers (IED), on behalf of the Engineering Council as meeting the requirements for further learning for registration as a Chartered Engineer.

The students of the MSc in Global Product Development and Management are mentored, supervised, and guided by eminent faculty and renowned experts in the field. The programme enjoys exclusive industry support - from guest lectures, to graduate recruitment, to maintaining course relevancy. Furthermore, students with outstanding academic performances are recognised through course awards, which are provided by high-profile organisations and individuals, and are often sponsored by the university's industry partners.



Cranfield University offers dedicated career services to connect recruiters with job seekers. Along with providing career coaching, advice, CV development, interview practice and access to hundreds of available jobs through the Symplicity platform, students at Cranfield University are allowed to meet recruiting employers at career fairs. The university's strong reputation and links with potential employers provide aspirants with outstanding opportunities to secure interesting jobs and develop successful careers.

Cranfield University offers detailed knowledge of product development and management through a wide variety of postgraduate programmes. According to the recent QS World University Rankings, Cranfield University's full-time Management MSc has been ranked 6th in the UK and 28th all over the world.

The university also ranks 5th in the UK and 23rd across the world in terms of employability. Leveraging its long-standing expertise in the domain of higher education, the university offers a holistic and hands-on learning environment to the graduates and helps them to grow into industry-ready professionals.

To find out more about the programme, visit: https://www.cranfield.ac.uk/courses/taught/global-product-development-and-management

