CRB Tech Reviews - Huge response for Mechanical, Electrical and Civil webinar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CRB Tech Reviews - Considering massive growth in the engineering domain, the engineering industry is expected to be in high demand over the next few decades.

Talking of this field, it is packed with many job opportunities and prospects, compelling it to high demand for engineers presently and in the coming future.

Especially, for those having bilingual skills. Knowing this, CRB Tech reviews - an established name in the field of online training and career development had recently conducted a webinar on the benefits of becoming a bilingual engineering professional.

This webinar session received a fantastic response from the students, where it came to notice that more than 400+ students attended it. The primary focus of this webinar was on the different branches of engineering such as Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical, covering the scope and prospects for bilingual engineers in the coming times.

At the commencement of the webinar, the spokesperson drove the attendee's attention to the engineering domain and its branches, disclosing many vital aspects. The engineering industry expert stated further through his outlook that engineering plays a vital part in the society and is most requisite across every industry. Be it private or public sectors, engineers will be in huge demand in present and future. The scope for skilled engineers has never got down, that's true for any of its branches, including electrical, mechanical, or civil.

Further exceeding the point, the industry expert shared some stats on the market demand for the engineering domain, where he stated that the demand for mechanical engineers is projected to see a growth of 7%, whereas for civil engineers it is expected to grow by 8 % and for electrical engineers, it is foreseen to grow by 7% in this decade. Based on these stats, the instructor briefed that the engineers will be in utmost demand in coming time, leaning to better opportunities in terms of job availability and higher salary.

As per the spokesperson, an engineering field is multifaced in its own spectrum. Where an engineer must be good in different skills besides math and science to overcome practical problems while working in any industry. Bilingual skill is one of them.

On which a candidate named Trishala Nirmal asked the webinar instructor,

"Of what importance is the Bilingual skill for an engineer, in the real world?

"Replying to which, the webinar instructor said that" Being a Bilingual engineer has the following benefits,

Enhance chances of getting hired by Multinationals

Stand unique among peers

Have that advantage to work on various bilingual projects, while working for MNCs

Opportunities to work in India and Abroad

Good Salary remuneration



Communicating with different industry personnel, despite language limitations

Further, he also added that simply being an engineer would not give one the above advantages. So, being bilingual has become essential today. Particularly for the Civil, Mechanical and Electrical engineers." After getting such informative listing of being bilingual, the students attending the webinar understood the importance.

The webinar took a turn, where the webinar instructor explained along with the bilingual skills, the importance of designing in engineering, which is in excess demand across the market today. Taking the discussion further, he mentioned that Design Engineers are the most skilled professionals in different engineering branches including Civil, Mechanical and Electricals. They need to be proficient in the different toolsets of their respective branches.

Through the sources, it came to notice that the Q&A session began after this. Listening to the above Designing skillsets and taking the advantage of Q&A session, a candidate named Anshul Vidhayak, asked the webinar expert a question as,

"I need to be a mechanical design engineer. So, what toolsets do I need to be proficient in...?"

On which, the expert said that "To be a Mechanical designer, one should be well equipped with toolsets like -

AutoCAD.

SolidWorks.

CATIA

Following the webinar, many students had given good CRB tech feedback upon this webinar and had talked about their experiences in their CRB Tech reviews.

A student named Vikas Shah took his words in his CRB Tech review that - "The webinar was very much informative, the webinar instructor covered every aspect of the engineering field, which was very helpful for me to consider this field for my career. Definitely, I am choosing CRB Tech online engineering bilingual programme for my professional career. "

Such CRB Tech feedback from students is evident behind the success of this webinar session from CRB Tech.

It was told that the webinar also focused on making their attendees understand the pattern of CRB Tech Engineering domain training covering information about courses like Civil design course, Electrical design course and Mechanical design course with their bilingual offerings. Details about the course syllabus were also given. CRB Tech representatives also made it clear that practical knowledge of the required tools is also provided under this course.

Finally, the CRB Tech's webinar spokesperson summarized the students about CRB Tech's online training and CRB Tech placement benefits, their advantages on earning and learning, assistance over interview preparation, exposure to unlimited placement calls, etc.

Many of the CRB Tech placed students had also attended the webinar, from which a candidate named Nitin Panchal said in his CRB Tech review that, "I perceived Civil engineering training from CRB Tech, and my training experience was great. Especially, I need to talk of the bilingual training part, I got training in the foreign language, and being a bilingual civil engineer, I had a strong advantage, while chasing my dream job. Fortunately, in my very first attempt, I was selected in one of the fortune 500 companies. It is like a dream come true. I heartly thank CRB Tech for coming up with such an amazing training programme".

So, for more info and admission process inquiry, Visit their official website - https://online.crbtech.in/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

