Creative Agency NOW Media to start its operation in Dubai by October end

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/PNN): India's emerging creative agency, NOW Media, announces to start its operations in Dubai by the end of October. With a focus on branding and content, NOW media has quickly become India's leading provider of brand identity services. They have been serving several clients across different market segments across India and Internationally. Now they wish to establish themselves across the borders to develop a strong foothold. They could expand as they were able to complete 50 branding projects in a short time.

Some of NOW Media's most recent projects include Bangalore's hot spots like Brassa, Gawky Goose & Lucky Chan, to name a few. Apart from F&B, NOW media has worked with clients in consulting, healthcare & beauty, mobile apps, and real estate. Founded under the vision of Nithin Koshy & Divya Maben, they started the business in 2019 after wanting to build a business that combines their skill sets and experience working with National and International brands. Divya Maben, NOW Media's co-founder, is also a popular content creator and influencer who's worked with over 100 brands.

Sharing about the services and the agency, Co-founder Nithin Koshy said, "It's funny how we started, and six months down, we were hit with the first pandemic lockdown and did not know where we would head; However, we grew with a lean team, and zoom calls with zero spend on marketing. Everything we have is through word-of-mouth and client referrals after having successfully worked with us.



"We're thrilled to have reached this milestone at a blazing speed," said NOW Media's Co-founder Divya Maben. "It's a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our clients have placed in us. We look forward to continuing to provide high-quality branding and content services to our clients."

When asked what's next for NOW Media regarding growth, NOW media's co-founder, Divya Maben, said, "Our goal for the coming year is to take NOW media to its next location - Dubai and onboard more mobile app UI/UX design projects."

NOW Media's success is its array of branding services, including logo design, sales collateral, packaging, website and app UI design, and content services - photography and videography to businesses of all sizes. They assist clients in shaping their ideas and creating a brand identity, which includes the company name, logo design, color scheme, and other elements that are in line with their business goals; as businesses are giving a lot of importance to unique branding, these days to differentiate in the crowded market. Now Media wants to be known as the best in the country for branding. With so much under one roof, NOW Media is an ideal choice for all businesses looking to take a strategic approach to the brand building and positioning their new or existing businesses.

