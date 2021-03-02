Creative Business Labs makes a strategic choice for the Thinkwise Low-Code platform

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Creative Business Labs is expanding its partner network with Low-code software vendor Thinkwise The strategic partnership with Thinkwise is a foundational building block to CBL's offering for modern application development and Legacy Application Modernization.

The Thinkwise low-code platform enables at least ten times faster development cycles and an unrivalled approach toward extending the productive life of core systems while achieving the highest levels of capabilities and user experiences.

ParitoshPareek, CBL's CEO emphasised this significant milestone.

"Our partnership with Thinkwise is an essential milestone achievement and enables CBL to deliver greater value to existing and future clients and considerably expand our global customer base. The complexity of legacy systems and the shortage of legacy skills requires a more sophisticated approach to preserving these core business systems through modernization. We are thrilled to partner with such an industry leader like Thinkwise!".

Rogier van Konijnenburg, Senior Partner Manager at Thinkwise: "With a team of skilled professionals and its international operations CBL is of great value to Thinkwise. CBL's proven track record in delivering innovative software solutions for midmarket and enterprise organizations is very promising. I look forward to a successful partnership!".

About Thinkwise

Thinkwiseis a Dutch software company and vendor of a proprietary low-code software development platform designed for the quick and easy realization of core business software.

Since it was founded by Robert van der Linden and Victor Klaren in 2002, the business has expanded to become a major player in the enterprise software market.

Without professional enterprise software, businesses often cannot function at their best. However, these solutions are often inflexible and out of date. It's generally a big risk to renew enterprise software. Above all, it's simply an outdated way of doing things in this age of digital transformation.

With Thinkwise you can update legacy software and realize flexible, future-proof solutions that grow and evolve with your organization.

