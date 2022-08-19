Creator Monetisation Platform, ReDesyn raises USD 500K led by Fluid Ventures, Capriglobal, Modular Capital, Anthill Ventures

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/SRV): Mumbai-based Creator Monetisation Platform ReDesyn will use this capital towards strengthening the core team, expanding its product offering, creator acquisition and building a robust supply chain.

ReDesyn has raised USD 500K in a bridge round led by Fluid VC, Capri Global, Modulor Capital, along with existing investors; Anthill Ventures, Siliconroad VC, Paipal Ventures, and other angels. Primesec, Chanakya VC and Sarcha Advisors also participated in the round.

ReDesyn is a PaaS (platform as a service) that lets creators, communities and apps launch custom merchandise for fans at no minimum under their white labeled storefronts. ReDesyn is a tech platform where ABCD: AnyBody Can Design and buy, sell OR share the merchandise in minutes.

Shikhar Vaidya, Founder @ ReDesyn said, "Content creators are constantly looking for ways to monetize their audience. As of 2022, only 150,000 out of 80M content creators in India make money. Content monetization for creators is a USD 20B untapped opportunity growing every year. ReDesyn is tapping into this opportunity by building India's biggest fan merchandise platform with a vision to enable 1M creators to launch branded merchandise in minutes."

ReDesyn's full stack tech platform provides its content creators with a mobile-first design tool to create products in minutes, a dedicated storefront, end-to-end order fulfilment including logistics, analytics dashboard, marketing tools and NFT capabilities.

"Our decision to invest in ReDesyn is driven by our belief in the founders, their vision, network, domain expertise and ability to build a monetisation layer for the creator economy. We are glad to be joining the founders in their journey for the possibilities that lie ahead in building the most loved creator merchandise platform for India," said Rohit Chanana, Managing Partner, Sarcha Advisors.

Content creators want to convert their built audience of fans into direct paying customers of their unique products and services. This is a key area where ReDesyn is enabling creators since they require support of external partners in order to effectively monetize their craft.

Speaking about their core values, Smriti Dubey, Co-founder and CMO @ ReDesyn, said, "Merchandise should not be exclusive to content creators with millions of followers. Content creators, no matter how big or small; should not feel ashamed for releasing branded designs because they don't reach unrealistic criteria. Let people have fun!"

Commenting on the investment, Amit Singal, founding partner, Fluid Ventures said, "'Social media has fuelled the creator economy and has given everyone equal opportunity to become a celebrity/influencer. ReDesyn is on a path to help independent creators achieve their aspiration of becoming global brand. We are very impressed with ReDesyn's capabilities of creating and managing the merchandise supply chain via technology for creators and that too with no minimum order quantity."

The creator economy is for anyone building a community around their niche. There is an entire generation of first-time internet users who are now able to build a direct channel to their fans to sell their unique products and offerings. Individual product creators can now set up online stores to sell directly to their customers. From an artisan to an independent fashion designer, fitness experts to entertainers; he/she can now build a direct relationship with consumers.



Bhavish Sood, General Partner @ Modulor Capital commented, "Creator DNA to the commerce value chain is fundamentally broken and ReDesyn is in our opinion is one of the few platforms that solves this problem effectively".



"Consumption patterns of Indians have also evolved. They want to follow people they identify with and consume products that showcase their individuality. This has led to a shift in power from large brands and corporations to individual creators."- Kalaari report on creator economy.

Devashish Khanna, Lead VC investments at Capri Global said, "ReDesyn is a great platform for Social media influencers to monetize their business, brand and merchandising strategy".

Social platforms have enabled individuals to build a large audience and reach their fans directly. While they solved for distribution and created breakout stars, very few creators could monetize effectively. Redesyn believes they will enable effective monetization for the longtail of creators and help them grow into micro-entrepreneurs.

"Creator economy is growing rapidly and ReDesyn is changing the way creators think about commerce through its merchandise and web3 offering," said Prasad Vanga, Founder @ Anthill Ventures.

Being NIFT Mumbai alumni, the two co-founders bring industry-relevant competencies that include premium product quality, quick turn-around-time, and creative branding, all with a fun merchandise layer to content creators' offerings to fans.

Re-desyn has enabled its top creators to grow their monthly earnings 7x in a year; some having scaled from 24,000/-PTO 1.2L per month.

With its micro trend/moment marketing monetization; Re-Desyn wants to enable 100k individuals to become creators on its platform and reach an ARR of USD 2M.

