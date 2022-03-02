CREEK empowers budding entrepreneurs to step into the startup journey

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 2 (ANI/PNN): CREEK is a social networking platform that offers multiple growth opportunities for entrepreneurs, learners, mentors, and other professionals. With a mission to increase the access of entrepreneurship in India and grow together in the startup ecosystem, CREEK has helped several explorers, creators, professionals, and founders build strong and influential circles.

CREEK believes in empowering every individual who dreams of starting their venture. Backed by Nasscom and Y combinator Alumni's who are also in the advisory board of the company, the company takes pride in being India's 1st Community-led Start-up Networking App. Whether it's about idea validation, hiring core team members, onboarding advisors, or connecting with like-minded individuals, CREEK offers them all. Currently, there are around 3000 members growing 220 per cent on an average MoM user Growth. The Members made around 14k connections and exchanged 6k+ Messages.

Deepanshu Sharma, Aman Bharti, and Aman Kharb co-founded CREEK to strengthen the Indian startup networking system. Deepanshu believes in the power of innovation and technology and optimizes it to benefit mankind. Aman Bharti is a competent professional with over 4 years of experience in Mobile Application Development and Team management. He believes in developing, implementing, managing, and adopting new technologies to maximize development efficiency and produce innovative applications. Aman Kharb is a visionary who aims to create 5x more entrepreneurs in India by 2025. The trio had a common vision of creating a platform that connects hustlers and gives them the courage to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. He says, "We solely chose this idea to work on this model because we don't want anyone to give up on their ideas just because they lack the power of networking. It should be accessible to everyone everywhere." As a value-driven and customer-centric company, CREEK values all its members and takes their feedback seriously.



CREEK is playing a crucial role to support people who are choosing entrepreneurship as a serious career choice. Backed up by a team of supportive professionals, CREEK is planning to expand in Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. The management is planning to penetrate into Indian Startup Space in the next 2 years, helping entrepreneurs at the idea stage to connect with like-minded people and launch their startups across the globe.

To download the application, click:

Appstore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/creek-startup-community/id1577355594

Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.online.unicat

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

