Cremica unveils a range of lip-smacking sauces

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cremica Food Industries today launched a new variety of sauces that are deliciously addictive and can be used in salad dressing, for dips or to prepare to fill sandwiches and wraps. The next time you shop, seven different types of lip-smacking sauces are going to be available at the Cremica counters.

On this momentous occasion, Akshay Bector, Chairman and Managing Director, Cremica Food Industries said, "We have been experimenting with new and different ingredients/flavours to create new, tastier cold condiments and sauce recipes. While we previously had only a tomato sauce, and mayonnaise, with the introduction of these seven varieties of sauces, along with the tomato ketchup, the flavour profile of the dish will be improved and will offer unique culinary experiences to the diners."

With changing lifestyles and income levels, there has been an increase in consumption of condiments and growth of the food services sector. Consumers are looking for more exotic flavours which were not known a decade ago. They are also switching to vegetarian and healthy products. This has led to a lot of innovation and demand to provide unique and exotic flavours in the food sector. Cremica is debuting its range of seven sauces and tomato ketchup to cater to this ever-changing palate of millennial consumers. Cremica pioneered the vegetarian mayonnaise from 1996 and posted a turnover of Rs. 300 crore last fiscal, with average annual growth of 20 per cent and is keen to capture this new disruption in the market, in a similar fashion.

"Though tomato ketchup, tomato sauces, Indian Ethnic Chutney, Pudina & Imli, mustard, and mayo remain on the top of the list of most-used sauces overall when dining at restaurants or in other food establishments, an increasing number of people are searching for specific sauces with a distinctive flavour. With the introduction of these flavours from Cremica - Chipotle Sauce, Sriracha Sauce, Piri piri sauce, Tomato Ketchup, Honey Mustard, Sweet Onion Sauce, Thai Sweet Chili Sauce, Barbeque Sauce - we would like to capture and become global leaders in the cold condiment market," said Akshay Bector, Chairman and Managing Director, Cremica Food Industries.

Across the globe, the market for tomato ketchup is expected to increase by US$ 4 Billion in the next 5 years due to significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe. Tomato ketchup pairs well with a wide variety of cuisines and foods offered by hotels, cafes and fast-food chains. Flavoured tomato ketchup, with fresh and new ingredients like sweet and spicy, chili, barbeque, chipotle, and jalapeno, is being used to enhance the flavour of the dish and to accompany snacks and appetizers. This combination of flavours is exactly what you will find under the Cremica banner of products. The new product line includes:

- Chipotle Sauce is bright red with specs of coarse chili and smokey with high fiery notes!

- Cremica Sriracha is a multi-purpose hot sauce that is deliciously addictive. This Thai-inspired hot sauce is orange Red in Colour with Hot chilli and has a tangy taste.



- PIRI-PIRI Sauce is Reddish Orange with spices and has tangy notes. It is best used for marinating. It can spice up savoury dishes or be used as a sandwich spread or Jazz up veggies. Piri piri sauce is a complex and versatile condiment that is sour, sweet, salty and spicy all at the same time.

- Cremica Honey Mustard can be used as an ideal salad dressing, for dips or to prepare to fill for sandwiches and wraps. It is a yellow-coloured sauce with a thick and smooth texture and glossy appearance having a sweet taste with traditional mustard and honey taste.

- Sweet Onion Sauce has the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavours. Light brown in colour, smooth with chunks of onions, it works wonders on your favourite salads or sandwiches.

- Thai Sweet Chili Sauce is a mild spicy dipping sauce. Best used for fresh or fried spring rolls, wontons or grilled meats. It is a bright red colour with visible chilli flakes and Garlic. It is sweet with a prominent garlic flavour.

- Barbeque Sauce is dark brown, smooth and tangy with smoke flavour.

- Tomato Ketchup - Tomato ketchup is made from tomatoes, sugar, and vinegar, with seasonings and spices. The spices and flavours vary, but commonly include onions, allspice, coriander, cloves, cumin, garlic, and mustard, and sometimes include celery, cinnamon, or ginger.

This array of cold condiments from Cremica is manufactured from soft red tomatoes and can be consumed with both hot and cold foods. They can be served on the side with sandwiches, burgers, fries and grilled or fried meat in homes, restaurants, cafes and Fast-food chains. They are also used as a base sauce for various curries and soups. This range of sauces from Cremica improves the overall flavour and consistency of the dish and is also a rich source of essential antioxidants, vitamins and lycopene that have various health benefits.

When dining at restaurants or in other food establishments, an increasing number of people are searching for specific sauces with a distinctive flavour. With the range of sauces from Cremica, their search ends here.

