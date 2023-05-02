Cressanda Solutions Ltd wins prestigious Eastern Railways bid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI/PNN): Cressanda Solutions Ltd - leading company providing IT solutions, digital media and IT enabled services has won Eastern Railway bid for providing advertising and concierge services in trains. Company won the bid in recently concluded tender floated by Eastern Railway, Ministry of Railways, towards "Provision of advertisement in EMU trains and provision of concierge services along with advertisement in Mail/Express and Premium trains operated with rakes whose primary maintenance is done by Eastern Railway". Cressanda received an Offer Letter from Eastern Railway as a successful bidder. This contract is valid for a period of 5 years.

As part of the Eastern Railway tender Cressanda will get rights to advertise on interior/exterior surfaces of over 500 Mail Express/Premium trains/Inter-city trains/Local trains and provide a bouquet of services comprising on-board sale of non-catering travel related items, on board Wi-Fi, internet services and Content on Demand in Mail/Express and premium trains.

Cressanda has also joined hands with Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) a Govt. of India MINI RATNA Enterprise under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and signed a joint consortium to bid for this marquee tender from the Ministry of Railways.

Manohar Iyer, MD & CEO of Cressanda Solutions Limited and Bipin Pandey, Deputy General Manager, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) signed the joint pre-bid revenue sharing agreement to bid for this marquee tender from Eastern Railway.

Sharing more details, Manohar Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Cressanda Solutions Limited said, "This provides company a nationwide exposure for the brand deals and advertisements from across the country. The company has innovated a package of 'all-first' in-transit value-added offers to customers such as home pick-n-drop, high-speed Wi-Fi, in-app entertainment, regional cuisine, and choice of location. Company has also acquired rights to sell Merchandise and Articles as an in-coach additional service which creates another stream of revenue for the company. Cressanda Solutions will play a key role in managing the entire operation of this prestigious projects which is a huge business opportunity. Combined with its strategic partners, its technology, tools, and program management capabilities, Cressanda will drive highly efficient programs to achieve optimal margins."



In a recent development, company has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire a 20.1% stake in Cadcon Education Private Limited, which has designed as an online Ed-Tech platform, tchr.app offers academic solutions to students from grade 8 to 12 in their regional language. tchr.app is currently available in Karnataka and will soon get launched in several other states across India. The material on the app is highly relevant and has been curated by educational experts keeping the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2022 in mind.

In the month of January 2023, company has bagged a prestigious order for in-coach digital advertising in the Kolkata Metro for a period of 5 years. Company to install LED screens and stream content inside all coaches of Kolkata Metro and will be going live very soon. Company also has submitted a proposal to Kolkata Metro to provide Wi-Fi in coaches and Content-on-Demand services. Company aims to serve 7-8 lakh passengers daily with an annual target of 15 crore passengers and above. Company is in advance stages for the contract for providing in-coach wi-fi services.

Cressanda Solutions Limited (BSE:512379) is an India-based company engaged in providing information technology (IT), digital media and IT enabled services.

