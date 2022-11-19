Cricket Association of Nepal announces schedule and venue details for NepalT20 League 2022

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/Sportzwiki): NepalT20 League 2022, Nepal's first ever ICC-recogninsed franchise tournament to be organised by the CAN, will be played from December 12 to December 31, 2022. The entire tournament will be held at Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground. A total number of 30 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 19 days.



The inaugural season will start on December 12 with the match between Kathmandu Gorkhas and Pokhara Avengers. Two league matches are scheduled to be played everyday with the first one starting at 9:15 AM and the second match starting at 1:15 AM.



The league stage will come to an end on December 26 before the playoffs get underway. The first qualifier will be played on 27th December before the Eliminator takes place on the next day. On December 29, the second qualifier will take place. All the playoff games will start at 12:30 PM. The final is scheduled on December 31.

The complete fixtures of the NepalT20 League can be accessed by clicking HERE.

The live telecast of the tournament will be available on SSixer app.

This story is provided by Sportzwiki. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Sportzwiki)

