Cricket for India sees meteoric rise in digital following during pandemic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): From kids playing on the streets using wooden boards as bats and cardboard boxes as wickets, to the lights, glory and excitement that comes with global tournaments like the Cricket World Cup or the IPL T20 and the grit, endurance and sheer sportsmanship that is a 5-day test match, there can be no denying that cricket flows through the veins and resides deep in the heart of almost every Indian citizen, in India and Indian origin around the world!

Amongst those aficionados of the sport are those true blue fans that take their passion off the pitch and follow along with the lives and loves of players, knowing where they take their vacations, what their favourite food is, who's having a baby and who just bought a new apartment.

For the ones who just can't get enough of cricket or the cricketers, Cricket for India - www.cricketforindia.com is the perfect digital destination. An online community built by the fans, for the fans, The Cricket for India website and Social Media pages provide insight into the sport, from matches around the world, new team members, retirements, batting averages, run rates and wickets taken to the latest news about what's going on in the lives of everyone's favourite players.

Featuring articles by cricket insiders and those in the know, interviews with cricketers past and present, umpires, medical professionals and the whole roster of members that truly make up a cricket team, Cricket for India brings all things cricket to the comfort of your screen and connect you with others who have the same affinity for the sport.

Ritika Hiranandani, Chief Digital Architect & Co-founder says, "We love our fans and want to keep them engaged and excited about the sport we love the most! Judging by their rapid growth and success, we can be certain that Cricket for India will soon be a household name, not just in this country, but all across the globe!"



Clean Bowled!

Over the last year and a half while the world has been engulfed by a global pandemic and live sports have been all but non-existent, Cricket for India has stepped up and filled a void. From a following of under 10000 to almost 4 million followers on its social media platforms, it has seen engagement increase to over 500000 monthly unique viewers in just 18 months, statistics which are exceptional in the social media sphere today.

Positioning themselves as a cricket tabloid with a healthy dose of real news, Cricket for India keeps its community engaged through quizzes and puzzles about cricket as well as featured articles, player profiles, history, game statistics, behind the scenes stories and training as well as a glimpse into the "off-the-pitch" lives of the players.

Cricket for India is poised to bring a love for the game of cricket to millions of fans and viewers around the world and hopes to target a global audience, including those in the United States, a country that was traditionally not deeply associated with cricket but is gaining ground.

Currently, while most of the site's followers hail from India, spanning Tier 1 as well as Tier 2 and smaller cities, its membership includes followers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the UAE, USA, Afghanistan, Nepal and Malaysia as well.

For more details, please visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CricketForIndia.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

