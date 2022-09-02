Croma welcomes E-ware Ganesha at their stores in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Kolhapur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As consumers upgrade to the latest and technologically advanced products for better life, Croma, India's first and trusted Omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group continues its mission to promote a culture of responsible consumption.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Croma invites consumers to welcome the God of new beginnings introducing the Ganesha idol bought to life from old electronics, to create awareness on electronic waste.

These idols are creatively crafted by renowned artists and are respectfully set up in Croma stores in Prabhadevi and Ghodbunder Road in Mumbai, Hinjewadi in Pune, Ajini Square in Nagpur and at Old Pune Bangalore road in Kolhapur from August 31 to September 11. The idea was to go beyond just business and create more awareness on their commitment towards the Responsible Consumption of gadgets and its effect on the environment. The Visarjan will be done responsibly in an environmentally friendly way with JustDispose, e-disposal experts.



The finely crafted four feet E-ware idol of Bappa has been passionately created by renowned artists Jagdish Pol and Atish Palwankar in Kolhapur and at Ghodbunder Road in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the four feet idol in Nagpur has been creatively designed by the students of the Institute of Design and Technology, Surat. Artist Haribaabu Naatesan is the artist behind the E-ware idol at Prabhadevi in Mumbai and Hinjewadi at Pune.

In addition, Croma has also organised an E-Waste collection drive to be carried out in 20-25 residential societies in Mumbai, Pune and Amravati from August 31 to September 4 with the help of e-waste disposal experts. Through this initiative, they are encouraging people to dispose their e-waste and promote a culture of responsible consumption. As a gratification, every participant will get an E-Certificate.





Today, the urge for people to upgrade and buy new devices has increased. However, as people buy new and updated devices every year and throw away the old ones, one cannot help but wonder, what does everyone do with these unused pieces left behind? To help solve this problem, Croma aims to help their customers with the disposal of their old electronics in partnership with JustDispose, an expert in e-waste disposal in a safe and environment friendly manner. In returns for the e-waste that people dispose of, Croma plants a tree in their name. Recently, Croma has partnered with renowned artists to give some of their in-store e-waste bins a makeover. The e-bins are placed in Croma stores across India, all year round.

The occasion also marks the launch of Croma's much-awaited Ganesh festival celebration offers that is live from August 26 - September 11. The sale will see convection microwaves starting at just Rs 8990. The Audio zone will have exciting offers with soundbars starting from Rs 2799 and party speakers starting at Rs 2299.



Additionally, the brand is providing a basket of attractive finance schemes with up to 24-month EMIs, extended warranties, and up to 10 per cent cashback offers in stores and on https://www.croma.com/lp-festive-offers. Croma is also extending special benefits up to Rs 6000 on Federal bank, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions.



This festive season consumers can revive their electronics and give them a new beginning!

