CropLife India appoints Durgesh C Sharma as the New Secretary General

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): CropLife India, the leading association of domestic and multinational R&D-driven crop science companies is pleased to announce the appointment of Durgesh C Sharma as the new Secretary General, of the association. Sharma will oversee the organization's strategy, outreach to various stakeholders and be an interface for public policy intervention.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr K C Ravi, Chairman, CropLife India said, "The board of directors is unanimous in its enthusiasm for having Durgesh lead CropLife India. Durgesh has consistently demonstrated professionalism, integrity and a commitment to doing what is best for Indian agriculture and is well respected by stakeholders across India and other countries. CropLife India would scale newer heights under the strong and focussed leadership."

Durgesh C Sharma has over 26 years of experience in the areas like Public policy and social sector advisory; managing large-scale multi-stakeholder participatory programs; innovative Public Private Partnership initiatives and judicial procedures & interventions. His expertise is focused around Agribusiness and Food.

In his last assignment, Durgesh was the Director General with an industry association. He has been instrumental in various interventions with various Ministries of Government of India, including Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.



Durgesh C Sharma opined, "It is an honour to work for CropLife India and am delighted to have this opportunity. CropLife India and its member companies have always believed in and demonstrated a constructive partnership approach with the Government and other stakeholders. We would like to continue to contribute in strengthening the collaborative ecosystem." He added, "It is a privilege to work in an industry that plays a key role in achieving food security in a safe and sustainable manner, while improving farmer income."

Durgesh has worked in leadership and senior advisory roles for various reputed organizations like Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., to name a few. He is an Agriculture Graduate & Post Graduate from G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar and a Management Graduate from Symbiosis, Pune.

CropLife India is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture and it is an association of 16 R&D driven member companies in crop protection. We jointly represent ~ 70 per cent of the market and are responsible for 95 per cent of the molecules introduced in the country. Our member companies have an annual global R&D spend of 6 billion USD and are firmly committed to engaging with the farming community to enable Safe, Secure Food Supply.

Our member companies were established in India as far back as the 1950s; we continue to work hand-in-hand with the Government to build the agriculture sector - from direct investment of building factories, jobs creation, bringing in agriculture innovation and working endlessly over the years with multi-stakeholders to enhance agriculture productivity.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

