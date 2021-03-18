CropLife India awarded for commendable work for Changing Public Perception in Indian Chem 2021

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): CropLife India, an association of 15 R&D driven member companies, was awarded for Commendable Work for Changing Public Perception in India in India Chem 2021; an event jointly organized by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Government of India and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

The award was conferred for the farmers' education drive on the use of Personal Protective Equipment, which went into a digital mode during lockdown measure put for Covid-19. The award was presented by Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Minister of State, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, in the presence of Shri Yogendra Tripathi, Secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.

Commenting on the occasion, Asitava Sen, Chief Executive Officer, CropLife India said, "CropLife India has been demonstrating its sustained commitment to promoting stewardship as the key driver for resilient, sustainable and profitable food and agribusiness sector in India through multiple initiatives. We have a long history of creating awareness and building capacity on sustainable practices among various stakeholders including farmers, agriculture input retailers, agricultural extension staff, customs officials, key stakeholders and several NGOs. The award recognizes the zeal of the team who have been working relentlessly."

Sen added, "We believe that Farmers, as stewards of the land and crops, must be equipped with the right knowledge, tools and technologies to grow safe food sustainably and productively. CropLife India rolled out an extensive awareness drive for farmers on the importance and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Responsible Use of Crop Protection Products across three States viz. Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab."

Through the project, CropLife India made PPE Kits easily available at retail outlets for farmers with member companies' distribution channels. CropLife India collaborated with EFFORT, an association working with farmers towards their empowerment; to raise awareness on the responsible and safe use of Crop Protection Products along with usage of Personal Protective Equipment.

EFFORT had engaged enthusiastic graduates and post-graduates in agriculture, trained by CropLife India member companies for effective knowledge transfer to farmers with the objective to build a Sustainable Model for making PPE's available to farmers through retail outlets.

The campaign around PPE focussed not only on educating the farmers but helped in mitigating the risk of unsafe handling of crop protection products and empower them and their families towards achieving safety and security. The retail model ensures that the importance and use of PPE are promoted every time the farmer purchases Crop Protection Products. Our outreach efforts targeted the rural communities at a larger scale and drive awareness across multiple channels so that both education and equipment are made available to the farmers.



As COVID-19 restrictions came into action, CropLife India digitalized all the efforts towards Farmers' education on the Safe and Judicious Use of Crop Protection Products; which had been the motto of CropLife India.

CropLife India Farmer's Training Film is an educational video featuring both Stewardship and Anti-counterfeiting messages for our farmers' welfare and is available in eight languages, viz. English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannada and Telugu.

Please find below a glimpse of the film -

'Hamaara Pradhaan Sabse Mahaan'.

The film is set to give the message that the right information makes the difference i.e between a good harvest and a crop failure; if the village is celebrating good harvests, year after year, it is not just because of an able, knowledgeable leader like the Pradhan, and the villagers as well; who are aware of the challenges and responsibilities of handling pesticides.

As a training film, there exists an opportunity to leverage such a strategic outcome and response from the intended audience; an ethos believed by CropLife India and strives to achieve through ground-level activities.

CropLife India is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture and it is an association of 15 R&D driven member companies in crop protection. We jointly represent ~ 70 per cent of the market and are responsible for 95 per cent of the molecules introduced in the country.

Our member companies have an annual global R&D spend of 6 billion USD and are firmly committed to engaging with the farming community to enable a Safe Secure Food Supply.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

