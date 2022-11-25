Cross-border transaction attorney Ankita Srivastava bringing legal services worldwide

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/GPRC): Cross-border transaction attorney and experienced paralegal Ankita Srivastava recently formed Gavel Speaks, consulting law firm to expand the global reach of her legal services.

An expert in contract drafting and international legal research, Srivastava's work has already helped clients in the United States, India, Spain, Netherlands, Taiwan, Australia, Dubai, and Africa among other nations strengthen their business objectives with legal clarity. With this agency expansion, Srivastava hopes to reach even more customers around the globe.

No matter the industry, every business worldwide needs crystal-clear legal guidance to build a successful brand, and Gavel Speaks ensures each client can move forward with confidence. Though the Gavel Speaks team has grown since its formation in 2022, each client receives customized services unique to each legal need.

"Srivastava's commitment to detail is unmatched," said one client from New York "As a new business owner hoping to grow my brand internationally, I had no idea where to begin with legal work, but her friendly, approachable demeanour made all the difference when getting my company off the ground."

As well as introductory and legal consultations, Srivastava and her team provide:

- International Contract Drafting

- Legal Compliance Checks

- Case Management

- Pre-litigation Work

- Paralegal services

"Contracts have always been the hardest part of running my company, especially because I do so much work across borders," said another client from Texas "I was starting to drown in paperwork when I found Gavel Speaks, but Srivastava and her team singlehandedly saved me from serious legal trouble."

At Gavel Speaks, creative thinking, hassle-free compliance, and personalized consulting are top priorities. These values originate from Srivastava's own expertise, which blends multiple forms of international professions: she's a licensed attorney in India, expanding her practice across the national borders and an expert in legal writing, which she views as the backbone of the legal industry. As well as founding Gavel Speaks, Srivastava runs the legal department at Practice Party, USA.

"As soon as I saw my lawsuit coming, I reached out to Gavel Speaks to get a head start on pre-litigation work," details a client from South Carolina. "When I started working with Ankita, her confidence and knowledge helped me deal with one of the most challenging moments of my career."

Gavel Speaks is ready for new global clients in need of customized legal guidance and an informed international context.

Gavel Speaks is founded by the lawyer, Ankita Srivastava with a single mission: to be the most successful, legally creative, and ground-breaking international legal consulting firm. The firm approaches each client with fresh eyes to develop customized, unique strategies to achieve legal success without any hassles, with a specific focus on handling each case with emotional intelligence. For cross-border contracts, compliance checks, case management, pre-litigation and more, schedule an introductory consultation at www.gavelspeaks.com.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)