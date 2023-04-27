Crusto Innovations takes its FMCG Revolution Global with Bankai Ventures

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Crusto Innovations is an award-winning FMCG brand known for its innovative and natural products. With so many patents to his name, Nirav Sharma, Founder and CEO of Crusto, saw it as an opportunity to take his quest international.

Bankai Ventures invested in the brand to create a unique global brand with a joint venture between Crusto Innovations and Bankai Group.

The FMCG industry is going through a paradigm shift, and the demand for natural products is increasing. Consumers are more cautious about their health, hygiene, housekeeping, and personal care products.

"Consumers want to use chemical-free and natural products. They are more aware and selective. We have a decade of research to ensure we give truly natural products and bring consumers close to nature. The strategic partnership with Bankai will enable global distribution of our invention and scaling the current growth," said Nirav Sharma, Founder and CEO of Crusto Innovations.

"We have always believed in the Indian FMCG growth story," said Bankim Brahmbhatt. "Crusto has ingenious products and a profitable business model. It is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing sector and emerge as a market leader. The strategic investment is focused towards building a unique brand for global expansion," explains Bankim Brahmbhatt, President and CEO of Bankai Ventures.



Crusto Innovations is a private FMCG company that believes in bringing life to plant-based eco-friendly products. With truly ingenious products in hygiene, housekeeping, personal care, and cosmetics, Crusto is one of a kind. The group stands on the ideals of faith, ethics, and dignity from its products to its network of customers.

Website - https://crustoinnovations.com/

Bankai Ventures is a venture capital firm and the investment arm of the Bankai Group. A fund focused on invention, new-age technology, and bold ideas. Headquartered in New York, the fund specializes in seed-stage, early-stage, and growth-stage investments in private companies across the globe. Bankai Ventures is a founder-first firm that invests in vision, grit, and audacious projects that reshape the present and future of the world.

Website - https://www.bankaiventures.com/

