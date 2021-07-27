Crystal Hearing Solutions enters Mumbai, launches first exclusive Signia certified Sound Centre in City

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Hearing aid specialist Crystal Hearing Solutions today inaugurated a new exclusive sound centre in Chembur, Mumbai, marking its foray into the Western region.

With this new centre, Crystal Hearing Solutions, one of the oldest organised hearing aid centres has inaugurated today one of the finest hearing aid centres of Mumbai.

An authorised Platinum partner with Sivantos India Pvt. Ltd. (erstwhile Siemens Hearing Instruments Pvt. Ltd.) and the brand Signia, Crystal Hearing Solutions is one of the leading companies in the hearing aids segment that provides world-class hearing solutions at their state-of-the-art diagnosis facilities.

Founded in 2005, Crystal Hearing Solutions, specializes in diagnosing hearing ability with Pure Tone Audiometry and Tympanometry, Signia Hearing aid Sales and Services. Quality, Services, value and lifelong relation with a client has been their core strength over the years.

According to the statistics, over 5% of the world's population or nearly 470 million people, including children, require rehabilitation to address their 'disabling' hearing loss. It is also estimated that by 2050 over 700 million people, or one in every 10 people, will have disabling hearing loss.



"Hearing loss can happen to anyone and at any age. But that should not deter anyone from leading a normal life. Our all-new technology-enabled Signia hearing aids can improve the hearing potential of such people, giving them the confidence to live a hassle-free life," says Vivek V Iyer, partner at Crystal Hearing Solutions.

With this foray into the Mumbai market, the company plans to target a large number of population across the city. So far, Crystal Hearing Solutions had been present in the south and suburbs of Mumbai. The expansion comes at a time when there are reports of a sudden rise in the number of people complaining about hearing loss during the post-COVID recovery period.

"Our aim is to provide world-class hearing solutions as well as after-sales services to all our aidable customers. Our team of trained and highly qualified audiologists at the clinics guide people with the best products and services so that they can reap maximum benefits from their hearing aids," says Rajiv Lakhani, another partner at Crystal Hearing Solutions.

Signia's breakthrough technology offers a wide range of options and customizations to help people hear better. It also combines the most advanced connectivity technologies to deliver a natural-sounding own voice and uncompromised audibility with direct streaming.

This will result in improved speech clarity and ease of communication. Equipped with Bluetooth, rechargeable and with World's first integrated acoustic motion sensors, Signia range of hearing aids starts from Rs. 8999/-.

For more information, please visit Crystal Hearing Solutions at: www.crystalhearingsolutions.in,

