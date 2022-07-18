CSS Corp and Conversica join hands to drive Conversation Automation Innovation and help enterprises unlock new revenue streams

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a global customer experience (CX) and technology services provider, and Conversica, Inc., the leading provider of Conversation Automation solutions for enterprise revenue teams, have announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises elevate their customer experiences and generate new revenue streams.

This partnership will drive AI innovation in the industry by leveraging Conversica's industry-acclaimed Conversation Automation solutions and CSS Corp's expertise in integrating, implementing, and developing next-gen value propositions for customers.



With over two decades of experience in delivering innovative CX solutions and services, and offering unique business engagement models, CSS Corp has been driving business success for enterprises of all sizes. Conversica's AI-powered Conversation Automation solution portfolio supercharges revenue teams' ability to attract, acquire and grow customers at scale. CSS Corp's domain expertise and market reach, combined with Conversica's unique conversational AI capabilities driving better quality engagement, faster lead qualification, and improved conversation, will transform how enterprises optimize, automate, and accelerate revenue generation and customer retention.





"Contextual, consistent communication with customers at scale is key for better retention and accelerated revenue growth. In a digital world, where customer experience matters the most, conversational AI plays a crucial role in engaging with customers better by automating business operations, driving deep customer insights, and delivering contextual responses. We are thrilled about this partnership as it delivers industry-specific specialized virtual sales skills for better lead conversion, bringing significant improvement in revenue growth teams' productivity for customers," said Ajay Tyagi, Executive Vice President, CSS Corp.



"Today's customers demand and expect prompt, personalized and consistent communications--from their first interaction to long-term relationship with a brand. Meeting these expectations, across every lead and account, can overwhelm even the most customer-obsessed revenue teams. Together with CSS Corp, our Conversation Automation solutions offer a helping hand, automating two-way conversations at scale for 100 per cent lead and customer coverage. With AI augmenting marketing, sales and customer success teams' capacity for engagement, our mutual enterprise clients can increase customer satisfaction and uncover opportunities for new business, relationship expansion and revenue growth," said Mark Jancola, Chief Development Officer, Conversica.



This partnership will leverage both companies' resources, technologies, expertise, and market presence, thereby allowing businesses to leverage their complementary strengths and customer bases. Together, the companies will also develop and execute joint sales and marketing activities aligned with both companies' strategic goals.

