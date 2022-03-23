CSS Corp named a leader in NelsonHall Customer Experience (CX) Operations Transformation 2022 NEAT Assessment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in NelsonHall's Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report for Customer Experience (CX) Operations Transformation 2022.

The company has been positioned as a Leader in 2 quadrants, namely, Overall capability and Cost Optimization capability. The report analyzed and evaluated the performance of 14 leading service providers, against a two-axis dynamic metric on their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and their 'ability to meet client future requirements'.

NelsonHall's report recognizes CSS Corp's ability to deliver compelling value propositions to its CX services clients. It highlights the company's deep analytics capabilities, strong growth in segments like security, mobility and cloud-based CCaaS services, and its investments in developing strong IP and use cases such as the cloud based modular CX transformation suite - CSS Edison®.

The company combines its technical innovation with strategic delivery excellence to drive successful business outcomes in CX operations for its global clients across industries. Its digitally-infused operations have allowed the company to stay nimble and adapt itself to the fast-evolving industry landscape, thus making it a distinguished player.



Sunil Mittal, CEO, CSS Corp, said, "Being named a 'Leader' by NelsonHall in such an important report is a proud moment for us. This recognition underlines our capabilities to deliver technology-led scalable CX operations, co-innovate with our customers and help them achieve their business goals. With our recent acquisition of Directly OnDemand, a GigCX services platform, we now have access to thousands of global gig experts and patented technology that enables us to offer scalable gig or hybrid technical support and customer service operations. Furthermore, if we fuse our proprietary CX transformation platform CSS Edison® into the mix, the value proposition becomes more unique and differentiated. We are well-positioned to disrupt the CX landscape."

Ivan Kotzev, Lead CX Analyst, NelsonHall, said, "The rapid shift to digital CX places a premium on the effective integration between human and machine support. CSS Corp's investments in its CX transformation suite CSS EDISON® with capabilities for smart routing, cloud migration, and omnichannel enablement, as well as its outcome-based commercial models to support co-innovation, will help evolve to next-gen CX operations."

To read more about CSS Corp's positioning in the NEAT CX Transformations 2022, please click here.

NelsonHall is one of the leading global analyst firms that helps organizations streamline business processes, IT outsourcing and customer management services. The firm's 2022 NEAT Assessment on CX Operations Transformation evaluated CX vendors based on their delivery capabilities, mechanisms in place to drive innovation, and level of investment in the service.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

