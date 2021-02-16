CSS Corp Wins 2021 Gold Stevie Award for Sales, Customer Service

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15, (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been presented with the Gold Stevie Award in the 'Best Use of Technology in Customer Service - Computer Industries' category at the 15th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, for their customer experience transformation platform.

CSS Corp's customer experience transformation platform transforms contact center ecosystems holistically across the business application layer, the CRM platform and the CTI system. Clients can pick and choose across a basket of flexible modules with pre-built integrations. Based on the customers' imperatives, telephony migration to the cloud or CRM re-alignment can also be done to structure an optimized and agile ecosystem.

The platform streamlines end-to-end customer service delivery, across customer acquisition, support, and retention, with an outcome-based approach. It unites the three essential pillars of customer service, namely, customer experience, operational efficiency, and agent productivity, seamlessly with shared intelligence and insights. It leverages cutting-edge technology, including AI, cognitive RPA, analytics, and augmented reality, to deliver customized solutions for clients, and ensure tangible business benefits for them.



Speaking on the occasion, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said, "When contact centers faced unprecedented disruptions due to rising customer expectations and the shift to virtual operations during the pandemic, CSS Corp stood strong using its proprietary technology platforms. Our customer experience transformation platform is designed by strategically infusing technology interventions at all stages of the customer journey to drive unprecedented service level consistencies. Winning the Gold Stevie Award is another indicator of our capabilities and positioning to drive unique value creation for our clients as we take a pragmatic approach towards the digital transformation journey."

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

