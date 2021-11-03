CSS Corp wins best outsourcing provider of the year 2021 at ICMI global contact center awards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, today announced that it has been awarded the 'Best Outsourcing Provider 2021' by the International Customer Management Institute (ICMI). The company was named as the winner at the ICMI Global Contact Center & Digital Experience Expo event. This year, the virtual event witnessed over 2,000 contact centre leaders and innovators from across the globe.

Over the last few years, CSS Corp has significantly enhanced its capabilities in the customer experience and technical support arena by transforming customer support from an effort-led into an intelligence-led ecosystem. The company's prowess in leveraging new-age solutions and AI-led platforms, coupled with differentiated business models, has enabled it to consistently deliver business outcomes for its customers. Its digitally-infused operations have allowed the company to stay nimble and adapt itself to the fast-evolving industry landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Mittal, CEO at CSS Corp, said, "We are delighted to be recognized as the best outsourcing provider of the year 2021 by ICMI. Over the past few years, CSS Corp has positioned itself as a leader in driving outcome-led CX transformation for our clients. Our extensive domain expertise, global delivery capabilities, strategic investments in future-ready tech platforms, and resource training, make us a preferred and trusted outsourcing partner for our customers."



"In the services landscape, we understand that one size doesn't fit all, hence we strive to engineer customized, and scalable solutions that fit within our clients' business environments. This award is a testament to our continued pursuit of service excellence driven by our values of customer centricity, deep tech capability, and spirit of co-innovation with our customers," Sunil added.

"Each year, the best of the contact center industry showcase their innovation at the ICMI awards, and this year's award winners should be doubly commended for excelling during a turbulent time," said Craig Idlebrook, Program Manager, ICMI Global Contact Center Awards.

The Global Contact Center Awards honor and recognize companies, contact centers, and individuals that provide a platform for leadership, vision, innovation, and strategic accomplishments within the contact center industry.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

