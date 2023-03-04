CTCRI, Digital University Kerala to collaborate on agritech research

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 4 (ANI): Giving a big push for digital transformation in agriculture, the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), a leading ICAR research organisation in the country, and Digital University Kerala (DUK), India's first digital university, have decided to collaborate on agritech research by setting up a Centre of Excellence in agriculture technologies.

Both institutions will work together to leverage their respective expertise to develop cutting-edge technologies to address the value-chain problems in agriculture sector across the country.

Other areas of collaboration include joint research and development projects as well as developing sustainable entrepreneurship, along with joint student research programmes.



"We believe this unique relation between a digital technology institution and a leading agriculture research organisation will help develop several innovative products to enhance digital enablement and transformation of agriculture," said Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, Digital University Kerala.

He said that the research collaboration between Digital University Kerala and CTCRI is expected to synergise the strengths of both institutions to carry out interdisciplinary research in the digital agriculture and allied areas. "The collaboration involves recognising CTCRI as a recognised research centre for the University, having joint PhD students, and to create joint research projects amongst scientists and faculty members," he added.

G Byju, Director, CTCRI, said that the institute is looking forward to having very effective collaboration in PhD programmes as well as international and national research projects to develop digital tools for sustainable natural resources management, disaster risk reduction, genomics as well as phenomic studies.

"Tuber crops such as cassava, sweet potato, yams, elephant foot yam, and taro, among others, are climate resilient crops which have very great future and there are many researchable issues that will be addressed in collaboration with DUK," he said.

As part of the MoU signed, Digital University Kerala will establish a recognised research centre of DUK at CTCRI and also various capacity-building programmes in digital technologies for the manpower working in the agriculture sector. (ANI)

