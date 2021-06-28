CtrlS bags the prestigious US Green Building Council (USGBC) leadership award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): CtrlS, Asia's largest Rated-4 Hyperscale Datacenter announced that it has been awarded the most prestigious USGBC Regional Leadership Award recipient by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). CtrlS joins an impressive slate of awardees that include organizations, projects and individuals around the world who are using green building and sustainable practices to improve the quality of life for those around them. This year's recipients were recognized at the USGBC Leadership Awards Ceremony, during the inaugural USGBC Live virtual event.

"Following a difficult year, it is truly inspiring to recognize our green building leaders that have continued their commitment to green building and sustainable communities while adapting to the changing environments around us," said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, USGBC. "The 2021 USGBC Leadership Award awardees have improved our world through the power of green building and it is their contributions and work that have helped our communities stay safe and healthy."

Caring for Planet Earth has been integral to CtrlS DNA. The company has engineered 80 innovations in energy efficiency and sustainability space and has reduced the PUE to 1.35, reducing energy consumption at its hyperscale data centers in India. The company has been working on reducing electricity consumption, water conservation and re-cycling, paperless offices, elimination of plastic usage, reduction of carbon dioxide, increased usage of solar energy, waste management, converting its six hyperscale data centers to green data centers and successfully certified as LEED Platinum v4 O+M data centers, re-writing its procurement policy where low energy consumption devices purchase has been made mandatory.



Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, said, "I am delighted to note the honor being bestowed upon us by USGBC. We thank them for the honor and are humbled by the same. This award will bolster our spirit to continue our efforts in the sustainability journey. We stand committed to creating a beautiful and pollution free planet and leaving behind a healthy plant for our future generations." He further added, "At CtrlS, sustainability is a key focus and is a strategic component of our organization. We are further sharpening our focus on usage of natural sources of energy such as solar. We are in the process of constructing a 1,000 acre solar farm to power our data center facilities. Conservation of water, energy, trees (through paperless offices), elimination of plastic usage, and lower consumption of coal based energy. We plan to achieve carbon neutrality (net-zero emissions) by 2030."

The 2021 USGBC Leadership Award recipients represent some of the best of USGBC's 10,000 member organizations, a network of committed professionals with more than 106,000 LEED commercial projects in more than 180 countries and territories around the world. The efforts of the awardees stand out as exceptional examples of sustainability leadership among a strong and growing network of projects, companies and individuals. For more information about the awards ceremony, visit USGBC Live.

