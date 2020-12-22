CtrlS bags the World's first Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award for Datacenters

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): CtrlS, Asia's Largest Rated-4 Hyperscale Datacenter provider, was awarded the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Eco-Innovation. The company became the World's first datacenter to be awarded in the datacenter category. In the past, CtrlS has bagged several awards in Datacenter energy efficiency and Innovation from Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

The jury selected CtrlS Datacenters, after having evaluated 234 companies on parameters such as innovation, environment, health and safety, energy conservation, and impact on climate Change. The winners in other than data center category include Tata Motors (ERC), ITC, JSW Cement, and ITC Life Sciences & Technology Centre. The past winners include Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Reliance Industries.

Instituted in 1991 by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India, the Golden Peacock Awards is globally regarded as a Corporate Excellence benchmark. It follows a transparent five step evaluation process of evaluation by expert evaluators, site visit to validate and rate the nominees, finalization of winners, and finally award the winners.



CtrlS focused on rightsizing of equipment and operations combined with 80 innovations in energy efficiency resulting in industry lowest PUE of 1.36. Besides energy efficiency, the company also focused on toxicity and carbon footprint reduction by exercising control on usage of hazardous substances, adoption of eco-friendly chemicals, and optimum consumption of water thus contributing to United Nations SDG goals.

Celebrating this achievement, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO of CtrlS said, "We are delighted and proud to receive the prestigious Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award. This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment to excellence in energy efficiency, sustainability and addressing the critical environmental challenges." Complementing the team for their efforts, he added, "This achievement is a true recognition of our team's efforts for having deployed extraordinary effort in eco-innovation benefitting the customers, shareholders, stakeholders and planet earth."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

