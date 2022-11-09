CtrlS expands Executive Leadership with the announcement of Ashish Ahuja as Chief Technology Officer

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., Asia's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Datacenter provider, has appointed Ashish Ahuja as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Prior to CtrlS, Ahuja served as Director-Global Network Infrastructure at Google and has also held leadership roles at France Telecom and Tata Communications. Being one of the pioneers of Google's 'Global Network Infrastructure' group, he holds the credentials of leading various global / regional strategic initiatives & partnerships to build a state-of-the-art network across various continents.

He is an industry veteran and a subject matter expert in Networks, Interconnect, Datacenters, Undersea Cable Systems and IaaS with deep understanding of global markets.

His professional career reflects a demonstrated track record in various functional areas, including digital infrastructure investments, product management & strategy, acquisitions, partnerships and sales.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO , CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., said, "As CTO for CtrlS Datacenters, Ashish Ahuja will drive our global expansion plans, edge & network strategy and new product development initiatives."





Royce Thomas, President & Chief Business Officer , said, "CtrlS is on the cusp of a new growth phase and the CTO's appointment will accelerate the momentum further."

On this announcement, Ashish Ahuja said, "I am very excited to join the CtrlS family, when the company is drawing aggressive global expansion plans. I am looking forward to collaborating with our industry partners and CtrlS team to add momentum in this digital transformation journey."

CtrlS operates over one million square feet of datacenter space spread across eight datacenters located in Mumbai, Noida, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The company is building a solar park in Mumbai to power its datacenter facilities and eliminate carbon footprint.

The company is in the process of expanding its footprint by an additional 5 million square feet. The company's 2 million square feet Hyperscale Datacenter Park in Navi Mumbai is under construction, while another 2 million square feet Hyperscale Datacenter Park in Hyderabad is ready for construction.

The company has also planned a 1 million square feet facility in Chennai. There are plans to roll-out new DCs in many global markets as well as roll out various edge datacenters across tier-2 and tier-3 cities across India in a phased manner.

