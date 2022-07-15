Cube Highways receives two National Highways Excellence Awards 2021

New Delhi [India] July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cube Highways received two prestigious National Highways Excellence Awards 2021 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The awards were presented by key dignitaries from the government of India at the Annual National Highways Excellence Awards 2021 organized under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on June 28, 2022.

Two roads in the Cube Highways portfolio were praised for exemplary work in their respective categories. Farakka-Raiganj Highways Limited received the Gold Award for Excellence in Toll Management for the Lakhimpur toll plaza and Bagasarai toll plaza in West Bengal. Walayar-Vadakkancherry Expressways Pvt. Ltd. received the Silver Award for Excellence in Operations and Maintenance - Flexible Pavements for the Walayar-Vadakkancherry section in Kerala.

"Cube Highways is committed to excellence in highways and toll management in India," said Bovin Kumar, COO, Cube Highways. "With the largest portfolio of toll roads in India, our mission is to make the country's highways safer, faster, and more commuter-friendly. This recognition motivates us to keep delivering a world-class user experience across all our roads and redouble our efforts in improving our highways and toll management across the country."



Cube Highways, a group of Singapore-based companies, invests in highway projects and other select infrastructure sectors in India. The company is an independent, professionally managed platform leveraging the extensive transportation experience of its management and execution advisory teams. Shareholders of Cube Highways are leading international investors including I Squared Capital and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The company currently manages 25 roads with 8,400 lane kilometers across India.

