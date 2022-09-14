CUET Results at the doorstep; Top achievers are welcome to SRM University-AP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Central University Entrance Test (CUET) provides a single window opportunity to the students who seek admission to the participating Universities / Institute(s) across India. As the results are to be declared soon, SRM University-AP, a participating University of CUET, is all set to welcome brilliant students to various BA/BSc/BCom/BBA programmes. SRM University-AP offers various engineering, sciences, liberal arts, and management programmes through its 18 departments spread across three schools. After the release of the CUET UG Result 2022 Online, according to the score, the aspirants will be given admission to SRM AP.

Aspirants with CUET ranks can apply for:

- BSc Integrative Biology | Chemistry | Physics | Computer Science | Mathematics | Economics | Psychology

- BA Liberal Arts | English | History

- Optional 4th-year in accordance with NEP 2020



BCom - International Accounting (Admission with a job offer)

BBA - Human Resources Management | Digital Marketing | Finance | Operations and Logistics Management

SRM AP also supports young inquisitive minds with merit-based grants and scholarships. Students can learn the subjects they are passionate about, gain independence, enjoy adventures, and meet world-class faculty who challenge them to do things they never imagined! Undergraduate students at SRM AP amaze the world with extraordinary achievements every year. This academic year, a BSc Physics student from SRM AP won a 100% Erasmus Mundus Scholarship + EUR 33,600 and an opportunity to pursue Quanteem Master's in France, Germany, Russia and Denmark. Further, a BSc Biology student grabbed an opportunity to intern at Harvard Medical School and later pursue higher studies in a QS top-ranked University abroad. It needs to be highlighted that a startup incubated by a BBA student crossed Rs. 1 crore turnover. Be it higher studies acceptance rate, placement records, research outcomes and entrepreneurial ventures, SRM AP sets an unparalleled legacy.

Optional 4th year and training for Higher Studies/Research

The three-year Bachelor's programmes (BA and BSc) in SRM AP are extendable to an optional fourth year. Exceptional coaching is provided to the students willing to pursue higher education in world-class universities, including Ivy League institutions. The 4th year also allows students to submit a research thesis, a prerequisite for admission applications to premier universities in the USA and Europe. The 4th year facilitates a smooth transition to higher studies without losing an additional year.

To know more, visit: www.srmap.edu.in.

