Cultivating the seed of entrepreneurship development at undergrad level

It is also one of the few Institutes in the country having entrepreneurship as a stream specialization for undergraduate students.

Entrepreneurship is nurtured not only in classrooms at the institute but is a driving force amongst the students which is aptly justified by the budding entrepreneurial startups arising from there. In the times of Covid, when people were struggling to find a direction, students of Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) laid foundation of their startups.

Growth Heads Digital was started one and a half years ago by two final year students of SCMS, Pune - Sohil Srivastava and Natta Utkarsh, along with Mihir Nikam and Yash Reddy. Growth Heads Digital aims at utilizing the talent of the youth of India to help more and more brands grow online, which became a larger necessity during the pandemic. Growth Heads is in the process of getting incubated by Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

Started half a year ago by four final year students of SCMS, Pune ( Anant Jethalia, Krishna Poddar, Nikhil Chhabra & Tushar Jain ), WhiteCollar was simply an idea born out of an observation. They realized that while the talent amongst the youth in our country is unquestionable, it is the ability to professionally project themselves that holds most of the students or young professionals back from achieving their career aspirations. White Collar is now certified as a start-up under the Startup India Program by the Government of India and is currently in the process of getting incubated under Symbiosis International (Deemed University)



Youth India Foundation is a social entrepreneurship platform. Over a year ago, it was started by Aanis Narnolia (student of SCMS) along with his founder and two confounders. Today, it stands united with as many as 6000 students in the Youth India family. Youth India aspires to provide a great platform to students who are interested in learning about and creating social enterprises. It further strives to achieve various social, cultural and environmental goals that are often associated with the voluntary sector in areas such as poverty alleviation, health care and even community development.

Dr Adya Sharma, Director, Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, said,"It is our constant endeavour at Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Pune to help students develop a mindset for entrepreneurial leadership. We try to inculcate skills in our students so that they create economic and social value for themselves, for their organizations, and for society at large."

To gain and enhance entrepreneurial knowledge, SCMS, Pune had organized Entrepreneurship Conclave 2021 online on 22nd October 2021. Two inspiring tech entrepreneurs, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 namely - Satanik Roy Co-founder of Hyper Xchange and Nishita Baliarsingh, Co-founder of NEXUS shared their views, entrepreneurial journey and valuable insights as the key note speakers in the conclave. The interaction with the speakers helped the students to understand the basic nitty-gritty involved in initiating a startup, the importance of having sustainable business practices and also to overcome the fear of being a beginner in this process. Students actively participated and got their questions answered with enthusiasm from the speakers. The session was an enriching experience leaving the audience asking for more.

Innovation in any country flourishes with a strong support system and guidance from the educators, knowledge provides and the help of supportive policies. In today's time, it is important to hone the skills of young minds to enable them to be job providers instead of job seekers, and at SCMS, the students are rightly guided in this direction.

