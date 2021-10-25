Curadev sponsors Gold Medal to the top ranked Masters' student of the Pharmacology & Toxicology department at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Curadev's emphasis on education stems from its transformational effects on the individual and society at large.

While education is of primary importance, we place great value on an individual's drive for excellence and are keen on nurturing this precious fire in young Indians.



To this end, Curadev's, "Recognizing Excellence" initiative identifies and rewards meritorious youngsters from top-tier educational institutes, NGOs that make a difference, and individual innovators and entrepreneurs.

As part of this initiative, Curadev has sponsored the Gold Medal awarded to the top-ranked master's student (Pharmacology & Toxicology) at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

