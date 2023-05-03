Curate a special 'The Secret Dew' hamper for your loved ones

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Special occasions are meant to be celebrated with your loved ones, with gorgeous gifts and unforgettable memories. Every glittering event sparks a bouquet of joyful moments, and these are made even more beautiful with customizable gifting experiences. As you prepare to shower your love on your near and dear ones, The Secret Dew's gorgeous products, packaged with love and care, act as the best and most pampering gifts for these indelible memories.

The Secret Dew is a futuristic and luxurious personal care brand, and its customizable hampers are the perfect addition to every joyous occasion. With its wide array of personal care products such as fragrant body wash, fragranced body lotion, long-lasting body mist and fragrant candles, The Secret Dew offers customers a holistic and skin-friendly alternative to the chemical-based products in the market.

The variants, each with a unique storyline, are named Dreamy Desire, Rolling Meadows, Immortal Romance, Andaaz-e-Oud, Mojito Moments, and Earthy Ember. The candles come in stunning packages and feature a decadent array of scents, with tantalizing variants such as basil, bloom, coffee, lemon and rosemary set to permeate your loved one's personal space. All the products are IFRA-certified, paraben-free, sulphate-free and cruelty free, with a long lasting and unique fragrance.



Saurabh Sharma, Director, The Secret Dew said, "We wanted to make it easier for people to express their love and care with our customized hampers, specially curated for your near and dear ones. Featuring six different variants, and boasting hand-crafted French fragrances, these customizable hampers will make every celebration more fulfilling and joyous. Our hampers, which come in a variety of stunning packaging options, act as the perfect accompaniment for life's important milestones such as bridal showers, baby showers, weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and return gifts, among others. Needless to say, we want to accentuate your shopping and gifting experience with amazing offers and combos during these days of celebration."

The Secret Dew's customized boxes come in different styles, textures and colours, and customers have the option of picking from trunks, velvet boxes and corrugated boxes, based on the occasion. Now, patrons can celebrate upcoming occasions such as Mother's Day, Father's Day, Raksha Bandhan, Diwali Christmas and New Year with personalized hampers from The Secret Dew.

The Secret Dew team is excited about the wide range of hampers and looks forward to pampering individuals across the country with its unique personal care products. All customizable gift hampers and other products are now available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, and on www.thesecretdew.com.

The Secret Dew is a futuristic brand for the pragmatic individual, focused on creating luxurious personal care solutions with premium fragrances. The Secret Dew was incepted in 2022 by enterprising couple and media mavericks Saurabh and Shweta Sharma, with a strong desire to offer premium and luxurious products at accessible prices. From its inception, the brand was visualized as a harbinger of fragrance democratization in India and aims to create skin friendly and long-lasting products which make people addicted to fragrance and soothing skincare. The founders aim to provide premium, French fragrance-based products to millennials to infuse luxury and richness into their lives and be a part of their daily voyages.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

