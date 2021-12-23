Customised skincare expert startup Roopayur is eyeing a global level expansion

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/SRV): An inspiring and promising startup venture, Roopayur, currently has its eyes on overseas expansion possibilities. Incubated by CIIE.CO Smart Seed and built at the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad, the skin care startup has been capable of expanding to a pan-Indian level with the existing product line-up.

Roopayur was established in January 2021 and emerged as a trailblazer in the beauty and personal care domain by concentrating its operations and product line on the customised skincare space. There are not many brands that offer completely natural beauty and skincare products that are tailor-made to suit each and every customer's particular skin type.

Gangotri Singh, the brain behind Roopayur, is also a practising lawyer and an expert in skin science. She personally manages the production process, ensuring the quality of the products which are developed by a team of veterans of the domain.

Although the markets are flooded with beauty and skincare products from hundreds of domestic and international brands, the customised deliverance of benefits from those products is minimal. This void in the market has been efficiently filled by Roopayur with its exceptional range of customised skincare products that perfectly fit individual skin requirements.

The skincare product range of Roopayur has been receiving exceptionally positive feedbacks and responses from the customers within a short span of time, which encouraged the founders to go pan India. Currently, the brand receives overwhelming demand in some of the major countries like the USA, UAE, Canada, etc., which are honoured by the founders with the expansion to move globally.

Apart from customer satisfaction in large numbers, the brand has also grossed more than 2 crores of revenue and more than 30,000 registered customers with a 100% satisfaction rate. The customers have reportedly started noticing the benefits right from first use and significant positive changes within just two weeks.

The completely organic, handmade, and chemical-free skincare products of Roopayur makes an exception in the markets dominated by artificial skincare products. Roopayur also does its part towards sustainability by not using any kind of chemical sulphates and paraben in their products.



Apart from this, all the products of Roopayur have their ingredients and formula derived from Ayurveda and delivered with the most suitable products that nourish the skin. Roopayur also acts as a one-stop solution to all the skincare problems faced by individuals by offering a variety of products that appeal to hair, face, skin, etc.

These handmade products are capable of protecting your skin from harmful elements like pollutants and also nourishing them with their unique formula. As all the products will be offered strictly on the basis of the skin type and nature of the individual, there prevail no chances of getting any side effects.

Besides the customized product offerings by Roopayur, its growth as a brand in a market characterized by cut-throat competition is remarkable. This inspiring journey of the brand as a startup ageing less than a year to become one of the most demanded beauty and skincare products of the nation is indeed the fire behind the overseas expansion.

Roopayur has also expanded its product line recently, with its newly developed range of Anti-acne facewash, Bacne oil, Skin healing combo, etc. To cater to a larger audience, Roopayur has always been cautious about offering its products at a highly affordable price and making them easy to use.

All the products of Roopayur are certified by AYUSH, the Government of India, and by GMP, World Health Organisation. Moreover, a portion of the profit from each sale of a product is delivered to the NGOs for educating the future of the nation.

Roopayur is not just any startup that innovatively solves a problem but a startup that keeps inspiring like-minded entrepreneurs and even society with its sustainability goals and welfare initiatives.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

