CX Partners controlled Biryani Brand Dindigul Thalappakatti raises growth capital Increasing current valuation to Rs. 860 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): CX Partners controlled biryani focused CDR brand Dindigul Thalappakatti ("DT") has raised a fresh round of funding which currently values the brand at Rs. 860 crore.

The funding was led by Tree Line Investment Management along with other reputed private & public individual investors. The family office of Indian conglomerate 'Havells Group' is also a part of the investor cohort.

The second round of investment will enable Dindigul Thalappakatti to fast track its growth plan across focus markets - Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Sri-Lanka. Over the course of the next one year, Dindigul Thalappakatti plans to set up 25-30 restaurants and cloud kitchens. The brand currently operates over 85 restaurants and cloud kitchens globally.

Despite going through unprecedented events of the COVID pandemic over the last 18 months, Dindigul Thalappaktti was quick to achieve 100% EBITDA recovery and remains one of the few F&B brands who were profitable during FY 2020-21.

Desai Diwanji acted as a legal counsel for the company and existing shareholders. Sahil Jain, existing shareholder was the advisor to the transaction. The brand was previously valued at Rs. 450 crore after a consortium led by private equity firm CX partners picked up a majority stake in Dindigul Thalappakatti for Rs. 235 crore. The deal in October 2019 was one of the largest investments in a local restaurant chain brand in India.

Ashutosh Bihani, CEO, Dindigul Thalappakatti, said, "The core foundation of Dindigul Thalappakatti's brand is rooted- in its rich heritage, authenticity and uniqueness. Dindigul Thalappakatti has always commanded strong loyalty across south India and more recently in select international markets. We plan to retain our leadership in the fragmented and commoditised Biryani Market through faster yet best in class profitable growth."

Himself being a private equity investor before onboarding as CEO, Bihani attributes the differentiation of the brand to its unique product offering and value proposition, customer and employee centricity and highly profitable model with restaurant paybacks ranging under 18 months.



Zaheer Sitabkhan, Founder of Tree Line Investment Management, said, "We are pleased to invest and partner with Dindigul Thalappakatti as they bring this established and delicious cuisine across Southern India and several overseas markets. DT has identified meals people love and at a price point offering fantastic value. We are impressed with what management at DT have achieved to prepare the business to grow and scale across the South and are excited to be part of their journey."

Dindigul Thalappakatti Restaurant is a Biryani focused casual dining restaurant chain whose first outlet was opened in 1957 at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. The restaurant has 87 outlets and is present across India, USA, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia & Sri Lanka. In India, the restaurant has 79 outlets that operate in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, & Pondicherry. The Thalappakatti restaurant focuses on providing authentic South Indian dining experience.

For more information, please visit, thalappakatti.com.

CX Partners is a private equity firm based in New Delhi, India and makes middle market equity investments in companies operating in the healthcare, financial services, consumer products, outsourced services, and niche manufacturing sectors. CX has been one of the few active investors in the restaurant space.

For more information, please visit, www.cxpartners.in.

Tree Line Investment Management Limited was established in 2006 with two subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively. Tree Line has nine investment professionals throughout Asia-Pacific, with six senior members each having over twenty five years' experience covering Asian markets.

The group aims to achieve significant capital gains by identifying strong growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region for medium- and long-term investment. Tree Line Advisors (Hong Kong) Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong to conduct the regulated activity of asset management for professional investors.

For more information, please visit, www.treelineim.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

