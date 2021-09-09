CyberProof awarded accreditation from CREST for its Security Operations Center (SOC)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): CyberProof Inc., a UST company, has announced that its Security Operations Center (SOC) has been awarded accreditation from CREST, an internationally recognized certification and accreditation body in the InfoSec industry.

CyberProof's services are managed and delivered through a strict, process-driven methodology - and receiving the CREST SOC certification is a reflection of CyberProof's ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality in security and service management.

CREST provides an independent, verifiable third-party assessment of the security testing business, giving added assurance to security buyers by providing a clear indication of a company's quality and technical capabilities. CREST's SOC accreditation requires on-site inspections and an in-depth application process. As part of the review process, CyberProof was required by CREST to submit policies, processes, and procedures related to service provisions.



The CyberProof SOC in Trivandrum, India, underwent a demanding on-site assessment, with CREST evaluating the SOC's overall service performance, threat investigation and analysis capabilities, data protection, operational resilience, and the use of technology and intelligence to identify attacks.

CyberProof - which was ranked as a "Leader" in the Forrester Wave™ for Midsized Managed Security Services Providers - first became a member of CREST in 2020, when the company received Pentest accreditation.

According to Yuval Wollman, CyberProof's President and Chief Cyber Officer, UST, "We are delighted to receive CREST SOC certification - a milestone that shows our team's dedication to the highest standards of excellence. CyberProof creates a 'Smarter SOC' by providing the fastest possible detection and response, and the CREST recognition demonstrates that we provide our customers with robust, state-of-the-art services."

"An experienced and effective SOC plays a critical role in underpinning an organization's incident detection and response capabilities in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks," said Ian Glover, President of CREST. "CREST SOC Accreditation provides independent validation that is recognized and trusted globally, putting CyberProof in a strong position to take advantage of the growing demand for high-quality managed SOC services."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

