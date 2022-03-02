Cyble appoints Former Attivo Networks Executive Vivek Kumar Sharma as Regional Sales Director - Strategic Alliances and Partnerships (India and SAARC)

Alpharetta (GA) [USA], March 2 (ANI/PNN): Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber threat intelligence company that empowers organizations with darkweb and cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that Vivek Kumar Sharma, former India Sales head at Attivo Networks, has taken over as Cyble's Regional Sales Director - Strategic Alliances and Partnerships (India and SAARC). This news follows Cyble's recent announcement of having raised a $10M Series A financing round led by Blackbird Ventures, with continued participation from Spider Capital, January Capital, Cendana Capital, and VentureSouq.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Vivek has made his mark as a versatile and influential leader with extensive achievements in strengthening operations and accelerating profits in challenging market environments. His expertise lies in strategically catalyzing business reorganization to break revenue barriers by capitalizing on current and emerging opportunities.

"Cyble is deeply engaged in the cybersecurity partner ecosystem, and I am glad to welcome Vivek to the team for growing and enhancing the delivery of cybersecurity services to organisations in India and SAARC. Vivek brings with him a unique skill set, extensive knowledge of cybersecurity, and excellent channel presence. This is an exciting time for Cyble, and we are thrilled to have him onboard as we chart new territories and enter new markets," said Mandar Patil, Vice President International Market and Customer Success at Cyble.

Prior to joining Cyble, Vivek was responsible for initiating and setting up the sales operation of Attivo Networks in India, besides surpassing business goals and formulating plans for territory development/ management. Previously, as the Strategic Account Manager at M.Tech Solutions (India), Vivek initiated and orchestrated several high-profile deals with multiple technologies in a market with several established key players.

"I am delighted to join the team at Cyble. Building a cybersecurity framework has been a key priority for ensuring business continuity, and often, it can be challenging to choose the right security partner. I am proud to be associated with an organization that aids enterprises and individuals combat the rising risk of cyber attacks. This is a wonderful opportunity for me to find more innovative solutions that meet our customers' needs," said Vivek.



Commenting on the development, Manish Chachada, Co-founder and COO of Cyble added, "Cyble has disrupted the cybersecurity fraternity with its AI-powered darkweb monitoring capabilities, emerging as the undisputed cyber resilient partner to our clients. As we take Cyble to the next level, we're glad to welcome Vivek to the team. A well-respected leader in the industry, Vivek has a passion for manifesting customer success through sustainable relationships. His proven customer-centric approach and customer engagement expertise will ensure continued growth of the business in India and SAARC, besides sustaining the growing need for Cyble's solutions across the region."

Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Cyble says, "Vivek is certainly a key talent in the portfolio. Alongside the wealth of experience as a sales leader, he also brings with him a passion for cybersecurity and immense positivity and enthusiasm through his go-getter spirit. A highly seasoned professional, he will be quick to read through the requirements of our prospective customers within India and SAARC. He has a proven track record of strategically penetrating key markets, building loyal customer relationships, and helping brands scale to the next level. We wish him great success at our journey together at Cyble."

Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider that helps enterprises protect themselves from cybercrimes and exposure in the Darkweb. Its prime focus is to provide organizations with real-time visibility to their digital risk footprint. Backed by Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Start-ups To Watch In 2020. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence.

