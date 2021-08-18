Cyble appoints former Reliance Industries Executive Kaustubh Medhe as Head of Research and Intelligence

Alpharetta [Georgia], August 18 (ANI/PNN): Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber threat intelligence company that empowers organizations with darkweb & cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that Kaustubh Medhe, former Assistant Vice President - Information Risk Management & Cybersecurity at Reliance Industries Group, has taken over as the Head of Research and Intelligence at Cyble.

In his new role as the Head of Research and Intelligence at Cyble, Kaustubh will be driving the research initiatives of Cyble and overseeing and operationalize the development of the company's security research and client delivery initiatives. He will play a pivotal role in leading Cyble's threat intelligence capabilities to foster the production of strategic and actionable threat research and accelerate the integration of Cyble's services across the world.

Commenting on his appointment, Kaustubh said, "Having led cyber defense operations from the trenches of FORTUNE® 500 companies and one of India's largest conglomerates with diversified businesses into the Oil and Gas, Telecom, E-commerce, and Manufacturing sectors, I am convinced that it is no longer sufficient to rely only on traditional preventive and detective controls to secure an organization. Cyber defenders need to incorporate cyber intelligence as part of their cyber defense strategy to proactively discover and preempt impending cyberattacks before they can cause damage. I am excited to join the talented team at Cyble to help clients improve their visibility, situational awareness, and cyber resilience using Cyble's proven AI-powered darkweb intelligence platform and deep research-led services," says Kaustubh.

A cybersecurity and risk management professional with diverse experience in consulting, practice management, and cybersecurity operations, Kaustubh brings over 20 years of rich experience. Before joining Cyble, Kaustubh gained extensive experience in successfully managing security service programs and engagements for several clients in the Insurance and Banking sector in India, the Middle East, and APAC. "Today's knowledge economy necessitates that organizations distinguish themselves in the industry based on the passion and experience of the individuals they hire," says Mandar Patil, VP - International Market and Customer Success at Cyble. "We are delighted to have Kaustubh join us at Cyble to boost the success of our clients. His expertise as a cyber risk professional and over 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity sector will further accelerate the endeavors of our Research and Delivery teams and lead Cyble further into the future," he added.



Manish Chachada, Co-founder and COO of Cyble, says, "We're delighted to welcome Kaustubh to Cyble. As we scale new heights and embark upon newer trajectories of growth, Kaustubh's expertise and skills will make a huge difference in further consolidating Cyble's position as an undisputed darkweb and cybercrime monitoring and mitigation partner to our clients."

"The addition of Kaustubh to the team at Cyble is strategic in terms of extending the company's sustained growth in a constantly evolving threat landscape. He brings a wealth of experience and an impeccable track record in delivering strategic research to key clients. We are confident that with Kaustubh on board, Cyble will strengthen its client base across the world." says Beenu Arora, CEO and Co-founder of Cyble.

Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider that helps enterprises protect themselves from cybercrimes and exposure in the Darkweb. Its prime focus is to provide organizations with real-time visibility to their digital risk footprint. Backed by Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Start-ups To Watch In 2020.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit www.cyble.com.

