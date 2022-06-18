Cyboard School presents 'IGNITE 2022, Music for a Cause' in association with Ritaayat Foundation

New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI/TPT): IGNITE 2022, presented by Cyboard, India's Best Online School will host a grand musical night with celebrity performers Nooran Sisters, Shazi Ahmad, and Munawar Ali. It will be a celebration of empowering persons with disabilities (PwD) through arts and performance and the concert will be held on Saturday evening, June 25, 2022, in Mumbai.

Ignite is a fundraising event with the purpose to empower PwD by providing the right platform and opportunities for education and employment. With a vision to promote awareness of Equality, Inclusion, and Diversity, Ignite will be held in multiple cities across India. It is a unique platform where both abled and differently-abled performers will share the stage with the renowned people from the field of Politics, Corporate and Bollywood. The raised amount will be utilized in the 'Inclusionn' program run by Ritaayat Foundation, a Mumbai-based NGO. The program helps people in numerous ways like learning and development, employability access, and scholarships.

Talking about the event, Rajat Singhal, Co-founder, Cyboard School stated, "We are thrilled to present Ignite 2022 Music for a cause, as it strengthens the proposition of no barriers for education in this era of digitization. Cyboard School brings quality education and a global curriculum to all by removing the divide of accessibility and performance. Disability should not be a constraint for accessing quality education, especially in today's digital world. Ignite is a small effort to equip every individual with the armour of skill they need to succeed in their life and our main reason for organizing this event is to create awareness regarding Equality, Inclusion, and Diversity."



Sharing his thoughts regarding the event, Captain Rashid Ali Khan, Founder of Ritaayat Foundation said, "Living a life for others is a true service a person can do. Through this event, we are making an attempt not only to entertain but also to promote awareness by providing a platform, where local PwD artists are performing with celebrity artists for elite groups. What could be better than entertainment for a cause."

Cyboard is a 100 per cent full-fledged online school (not supplementary/evening online classes) that offers the best of all worlds: stress-free, systematic and structured virtual classes from the comfort and safety of your own home. With access from everywhere, they allow you to learn from subject expert teachers and global curriculum which are not otherwise approachable because of the distance from the school, non-availability of good teachers for all subjects in traditional schools, absence of a good school in the city/town, and/or because of exorbitant fee structures. Cyboard School believes in the philosophy of ONE NATION, ONE SCHOOL and is living by it since it already has students from 29 States/UTs and 300 cities across India. For more information, visit: https://www.cyboardschool.com/

Ritaayat Foundation is a Philanthropic arm of Significant Group, which works with a vision of "Independent, Happy and Successful Individual"and aims to empower and nurture girl child, PwD, and LGBTQ individuals. LoveActually.me is an active social community of more than 25,000 PWD individuals across India run by Ritaayat.

